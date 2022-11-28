Auto

Royal Enfield's 450cc line-up, 650cc ADV in the works

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 28, 2022, 05:36 pm 2 min read

The Himalayan 450 might arrive in early 2023. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Chennai-based Royal Enfield is working on a slew of motorcycles that will be backed by a 450cc engine. Buyers can expect to see the Himalayan 450, its fully-kitted Rally variant, a scrambler, a roadster, and a cafe racer in the coming years. An adventure motorcycle that will draw power from the company's 648cc, parallel-twin engine is also under development.

Royal Enfield is one of India's leading two-wheeler brands with a wide variety of cruisers, roadsters, and ADVs in its portfolio.

Now, the Chennai-based company is eyeing expansion in both the 450cc and 650cc categories, in order to capture a significant market share.

The introduction of the new models is bound to increase its sales to a great extent.

What will the 450cc bikes be like?

The Himalayan 450 ADV might offer features like a digital instrument console, traction control, switchable ABS, inverted front forks, and adjustable suspension. Its engine should have a DOHC setup. The Rally version will get a flat seat, spoked aluminum rims, adjustable suspension, and huge ground clearance. The Himalayan 450 might debut in early 2023, while the Rally may be launched a few years later.

Hunter 450 will be the brand's cheapest 450cc model

A roadster called Hunter 450 is also being readied. It will draw styling cues from the Hunter 350 but shall deliver more power. It will be the cheapest 450cc model and should debut by 2023-end. Royal Enfield will also launch a lightweight road-oriented scrambler, based on the same 450cc engine platform. Currently, the brand does not have any scrambler in its portfolio.

Hunter 450 will get cafe racer variant too

The final model in the 450cc range will be a cafe racer. It should arrive as a variant of the Hunter 450 with small fairings. The specifications and features of the two bikes are expected to be identical.

What will RE's 650cc ADV offer?

The upcoming Royal Enfield ADV will have a tall windscreen, raised handlebars, scooped-out rider-only saddle, an upswept exhaust, a rear luggage rack, and an engine sump guard. The bike should weigh more than 200kg and should have more ground clearance in comparison to the Interceptor and Continental GT 650. It will ride on wire-spoked wheels shod in off-road-biased tires.