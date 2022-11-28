Auto

Toyota Innova Hycross v/s Mahindra Scorpio-N: Which one to buy?

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 28, 2022

Toyota Innova Hycross should cost around Rs. 20 lakh

Toyota has finally unveiled its Innova Hycross MPV in the Indian market. The four-wheeler has an imposing design, a luxurious tech-loaded cabin, and is offered with two powertrain options under the hood. At an expected price point of around Rs. 20 lakh, it will go against the range-topping trim of the Mahindra Scorpio-N. But which one is better? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The Innova Hycross is Toyota's first mass-market petrol-hybrid MPV on our shores. The 'Innova' moniker has proved to be highly successful for the brand in our country, and this new electrified model will certainly witness decent sales.

Meanwhile, the Mahindra Scorpio-N marks two decades of the 'Scorpio' emblem. The car's mature design language and premium interiors have already appealed to buyers here.

The Innova Hycross is visually more appealing

The Toyota Innova Hycross sports a muscular clamshell hood, a chrome-surrounded hexagonal grille, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, wrap-around LED taillights, silvered skid plates, and 18-inch designer alloy wheels. On the other hand, Mahindra Scorpio-N has projector LED headlights, a sculpted bonnet, and a chrome-slatted grille. It also gets vertically stacked LED taillamps and rides on dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels.

From Ottoman seats to mood lighting

Innova Hycross has a seven/eight-seater cabin with segment-first powered Ottoman seats for the middle row, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch floating-type infotainment panel, and a panoramic sunroof with integrated mood lighting. There are also six airbags and ADAS functions. Meanwhile, Scorpio-N has up to seven seats, a sunroof, a 12-speaker sound system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags.

Innova Hycross gets segment-first petrol-hybrid powertrain

The Innova Hycross runs on a 2.0-liter, inline-four, TNGA petrol engine with a "Direct Shift" CVT gearbox (174hp/197Nm), and a segment-first 2.0-liter, TNGA petrol-hybrid setup linked to an e-CVT gearbox (186hp/187Nm). The Scorpio-N gets a 2.0-liter mHawk diesel engine offered in two tunes: 130hp/300Nm and 172hp/370Nm, and a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol unit (200hp/380Nm). A 6-speed manual/automatic gearbox handles transmission duties.

Which one is a better choice?

In India, the Innova Hycross is expected to cost around Rs. 20 lakh, while the range-topping trim of the Mahindra Scorpio-N is priced at Rs. 23.9 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The Scorpio-N is a trendy-looking vehicle with a tech-forward cabin. However, our vote is in favor of the Hycross for its stunning design, robust petrol-hybrid powertrain, and possibly a lower price tag.