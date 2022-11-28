Auto

Royal Enfield Himalayan EV's render leaked: Check design and features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 28, 2022, 02:16 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield Himalayan EV will be one of brand's earliest EVs. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Chennai-based Royal Enfield will introduce the EV version of its Himalayan bike in the coming years. In the latest development, a render of the upcoming two-wheeler has been leaked, showcasing key design details. The picture suggests that it will have a transparent windscreen, spoked rims, disc brakes, and raised handlebars. Its technical details are yet to be disclosed.

Why does this story matter?

Royal Enfield will join the premium electric vehicle space first before introducing affordable models.

The high-end bikes will serve as technology demonstrators for the company and shall aid in improving RE's image as an EV brand across the world.

The Himalayan EV is expected to be one of the company's earliest EVs and will carry a premium over its ICE-powered counterpart.

The motorbike will have knobby tires and tall windshield

The Royal Enfield Himalayan EV will flaunt a tall transparent windscreen, a muscular fuel tank-like structure, a scooped-out rider-only saddle, raised handlebars, and a compact rear profile. It should have an all-LED setup for lighting and an upmarket digital instrument cluster. The bike will ride on wire-spoked wheels shod in off-road-biased knobby tires. Its dimensions are not known yet.

It should deliver a long range on a single charge

The Royal Enfield Himalayan EV will be powered by an electric motor linked to a battery pack which will be capable of delivering a long range on a single charge. The power figures are currently unavailable.

There will be disc brakes on both the ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Royal Enfield Himalayan EV will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by lengthy forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Royal Enfield Himalayan EV: Pricing and availability

Royal Enfield will announce the availability and pricing details of the Himalayan EV in India at the time of its launch. It should carry a significant premium over the ICE-backed Himalayan which starts at Rs. 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom).