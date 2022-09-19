Auto

Hero MotoCorp's first-ever electric scooter to debut on October 7

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 19, 2022, 05:14 pm 2 min read

Hero Vida electric scooter will feature a swappable battery pack (Photo credit: ZigWheels)

Homegrown automaker Hero MotoCorp will unveil its first-ever all-electric scooter in India on October 7. It will be sold under the recently trademarked Viva sub-brand. The scooter was first slated for launch in March this year but got pushed to October due to certain supply chain constraints and global semiconductor shortage. It will feature a minimalist design, similar to Gogoro's e-scooters.

Electric mobility solution has become a hot topic in recent years. India has also witnessed a massive jump in the all-electric two-wheeler market over the past few years, due to the development of charging infrastructure and support from the Centre in the form of subsidies.

For instance, Hero MotoCorp has partnered with Taiwanese EV maker Gogoro for building its all-electric sub-brand, Vida.

Design The scooter will feature all-LED lighting setup and alloy wheels

The Hero Vida e-scooter will follow a minimalist design language and feature an apron-mounted LED headlight, a wide handlebar, a flat footboard, angular mirrors, split-type seats, a single-piece grab rail, flat body panels, and a sleek LED taillight. The scooter will likely house a digital instrument console with an option for smartphone connectivity. The electric two-wheeler will ride on large alloy wheels.

Information It will get a swappable battery pack developed by Gogoro

The technical specifications of the upcoming scooter are yet to be revealed by the company. However, we expect the vehicle to feature a powerful electric motor linked with a large swappable battery pack developed by Gogoro.

Safety It will be equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For the rider's safety, we expect the upcoming Hero Vida e-scooter to come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS) for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the scooter will be carried out by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end. It would likely offer regenerative braking as well.

Information How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the first-ever electric scooter from Hero MotoCorp will be announced during the launch event on October 7. We expect the vehicle to carry a price tag of around Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.