Hero MotoCorp's first-ever electric scooter to debut on October 7
Homegrown automaker Hero MotoCorp will unveil its first-ever all-electric scooter in India on October 7. It will be sold under the recently trademarked Viva sub-brand. The scooter was first slated for launch in March this year but got pushed to October due to certain supply chain constraints and global semiconductor shortage. It will feature a minimalist design, similar to Gogoro's e-scooters.
- Electric mobility solution has become a hot topic in recent years. India has also witnessed a massive jump in the all-electric two-wheeler market over the past few years, due to the development of charging infrastructure and support from the Centre in the form of subsidies.
- For instance, Hero MotoCorp has partnered with Taiwanese EV maker Gogoro for building its all-electric sub-brand, Vida.
The Hero Vida e-scooter will follow a minimalist design language and feature an apron-mounted LED headlight, a wide handlebar, a flat footboard, angular mirrors, split-type seats, a single-piece grab rail, flat body panels, and a sleek LED taillight. The scooter will likely house a digital instrument console with an option for smartphone connectivity. The electric two-wheeler will ride on large alloy wheels.
The technical specifications of the upcoming scooter are yet to be revealed by the company. However, we expect the vehicle to feature a powerful electric motor linked with a large swappable battery pack developed by Gogoro.
For the rider's safety, we expect the upcoming Hero Vida e-scooter to come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS) for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the scooter will be carried out by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end. It would likely offer regenerative braking as well.
The pricing and availability details of the first-ever electric scooter from Hero MotoCorp will be announced during the launch event on October 7. We expect the vehicle to carry a price tag of around Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.