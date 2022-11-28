Auto
Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo concept, with 1,350hp powertrain, breaks cover
Ferrari has unveiled a concept car for the Gran Turismo videogame series, called the Vision Gran Turismo. Its full-size model will be showcased in Maranello, Italy from December 15 onward. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler bears a retro-futuristic design and a driver-focused single-seater cabin. It draws power from a hybrid powertrain that delivers a combined output of 1,356hp.
Why does this story matter?
- Vision Gran Turismo is Ferrari's first concept vehicle made specifically for the virtual motorsport world. Its launch marks the 75th anniversary of the brand's first-ever racing car, the 125 S.
- The four-wheeler looks stylish inside and out, and is backed by a powertrain that does not have to comply with any regulations.
- It would rack up decent sales if it ever heads to production.
The car has huge rear wing and vented wheel arches
The Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo has a sloping roofline, a hood with vents, sleek headlights, a wide air vent, and a prominent front splitter. On the sides, it is flanked by channels that route the airflow around the cockpit, vented wheel arches, and stylish dual-tone wheels. A full-width taillamp, a massive wing, and a diffuser are available on the rear end.
The four-wheeler gets a yoke-style steering wheel
The Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo has a single-seater driver-focused cabin with a minimalist dashboard, a red-colored bucket-style seat, interior lighting, and a yoke-style steering wheel with a digital instrument cluster in its center.
It attains a top speed of over 350km/h
The Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo draws power from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo, V6 engine that makes 1,030hp/900Nm, linked to three electric motors which make 326hp/1,100Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by an 8-speed DCT gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in under two seconds, 0-200km/h in less than five seconds, and hit a top speed of over 350km/h.
Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo: Availability
The Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo will be introduced in the Gran Turismo 7 on December 23. However, there is a quiz going on within the game and the winner will get early access to the virtual car on December 15. On the same day, a full-size scale model of the four-wheeler will be revealed in Maranello. It will be showcased there until March 2023.