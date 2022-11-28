Auto

Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo concept, with 1,350hp powertrain, breaks cover

Nov 28, 2022

Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo has a single-seater cabin (Photo credit: Ferrari)

Ferrari has unveiled a concept car for the Gran Turismo videogame series, called the Vision Gran Turismo. Its full-size model will be showcased in Maranello, Italy from December 15 onward. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler bears a retro-futuristic design and a driver-focused single-seater cabin. It draws power from a hybrid powertrain that delivers a combined output of 1,356hp.

Why does this story matter?

Vision Gran Turismo is Ferrari's first concept vehicle made specifically for the virtual motorsport world. Its launch marks the 75th anniversary of the brand's first-ever racing car, the 125 S.

The four-wheeler looks stylish inside and out, and is backed by a powertrain that does not have to comply with any regulations.

It would rack up decent sales if it ever heads to production.

The car has huge rear wing and vented wheel arches

The Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo has a sloping roofline, a hood with vents, sleek headlights, a wide air vent, and a prominent front splitter. On the sides, it is flanked by channels that route the airflow around the cockpit, vented wheel arches, and stylish dual-tone wheels. A full-width taillamp, a massive wing, and a diffuser are available on the rear end.

The four-wheeler gets a yoke-style steering wheel

The Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo has a single-seater driver-focused cabin with a minimalist dashboard, a red-colored bucket-style seat, interior lighting, and a yoke-style steering wheel with a digital instrument cluster in its center.

It attains a top speed of over 350km/h

The Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo draws power from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo, V6 engine that makes 1,030hp/900Nm, linked to three electric motors which make 326hp/1,100Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by an 8-speed DCT gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in under two seconds, 0-200km/h in less than five seconds, and hit a top speed of over 350km/h.

Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo: Availability

The Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo will be introduced in the Gran Turismo 7 on December 23. However, there is a quiz going on within the game and the winner will get early access to the virtual car on December 15. On the same day, a full-size scale model of the four-wheeler will be revealed in Maranello. It will be showcased there until March 2023.