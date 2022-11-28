Auto

Bajaj Pulsar P150 v/s TVS Apache RTR 160: A comparison

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 28, 2022, 04:15 am 2 min read

Bajaj Auto has launched an entry-level performance commuter, the Pulsar P150, in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price point, it goes head-to-head with the recently-refreshed Apache RTR 160 2V from TVS Motor Company. Both motorcycles have a loyal fanbase and offer a lot more punch for their asking price. However, which one is a better choice?

Why does this story matter?

The Pulsar motorcycles are popular value-for-money offerings from Bajaj Auto in the performance-oriented commuter category in India.

The newly-introduced Pulsar P150 offers decent features at an affordable price and should attract many buyers.

It takes on TVS Motor Company's stylish offering, the Apache RTR 160, on our shores. The competition between these two is bound to heat up.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 looks more stylish

The Bajaj Pulsar P150 flaunts a muscular fuel tank with extensions, single-piece or split-style seats, grab rails, a projector LED headlight, an underbelly exhaust, and a split-type LED taillight. The TVS Apache RTR 160 2V has a sculpted fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a new LED headlamp unit, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillight. Both motorcycles ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

TVS Apache RTR 160 2V has a more powerful engine

Bajaj Pulsar P150 is fueled by a 149cc, air-cooled, two-valve, single-cylinder engine that develops a maximum power of 14.5hp and a peak torque of 13.5Nm. TVS Apache RTR 160 2V is backed by a 159cc, air-cooled, two-valve, single-cylinder mill that produces a maximum power of 15.3hp and a peak torque of 13.9Nm. Transmission duties on both motorcycles are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The Apache offers more safety

For the rider's safety, the Pulsar P150 and Apache RTR 160 2V are equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum/disc brake on the rear wheel. Both bikes get single-channel ABS. The suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks on both motorcycles. At the rear, Pulsar has a mono-shock unit, while Apache gets dual shock absorbers.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Bajaj Pulsar P150 ranges between Rs. 1.17 lakh and Rs. 1.2 lakh, while the Apache RTR 160 2V is available between Rs. 1.18 lakh and Rs. 1.25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Pulsar offers modern looks and an all-new chassis. However, our vote goes in favor of the Apache for its powerful engine and additional feel-good features, such as Bluetooth connectivity.