Auto

MITT 530TT Adventure arrives as brand's biggest, most powerful bike

MITT 530TT Adventure arrives as brand's biggest, most powerful bike

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 28, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

MITT 530TT Adventure is equipped with a traction control system (Photo credit: MITT Motorcycle)

Spanish brand MITT Motorcycle has taken the wraps off the all-new 530TT Adventure in Europe with a sticker price of €7,095 (approximately Rs. 6.03 lakh). It happens to be the biggest and most powerful motorcycle in the brand's line-up to date and rivals the likes of the Benelli TRK 502 and Honda CB500X. The ADV draws power from a 471cc, parallel-twin engine.

Why does this story matter?

MITT Motorcycles is a Spanish brand with over 30 years of expertise in designing, developing, and manufacturing 125cc motorcycles and scooters, primarily for the European region.

However, with the recent onslaught of sub-500cc offerings from various Japanese automakers such as Honda and Yamaha, the brand decided to enter the highly-competitive middleweight ADV category to boost its sales.

The 530TT Adventure should be quite popular.

The bike flaunts a prominent beak and dual projector headlights

The MITT 530TT Adventure has a typical upright stance seen on ADV motorcycles. It flaunts a muscular 18-liter fuel tank, a prominent beak, dual projector LED headlights with integrated DRL, an adjustable windscreen, a raised handlebar, and a side-mounted exhaust. It gets split-type seats, a sleek LED taillamp, a TFT instrument cluster, and optional aluminum panniers. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch wire-spoked wheels.

It draws power from a 471cc, parallel-twin engine

The MITT 530TT Adventure is backed by a 471cc, liquid-cooled, 8-valve, parallel-twin engine that churns out a maximum power of 47hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 45Nm at 7,000rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

It is equipped with dual-channel ABS and traction control system

For the safety of the rider, the MITT 530TT Adventure comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, a traction control system, and multiple riding modes. The suspension duties on the ADV are taken care of by fully-adjustable WP inverted forks on the front and an adjustable WP mono-shock unit on the rear end.

MITT 530TT Adventure: Pricing

In the European region, the MITT 530TT Adventure will set you back by €7,095 (approximately Rs. 6.03 lakh). For that amount, you get a capable off-road biased motorcycle with premium suspension components and a safety net of electronic riding aids.