Prior to debut, 2023 MG ZS EV's patent images leaked

As British automaker MG Motor is gearing up to unveil the 2023 ZS EV, the patent images showcasing the design of the vehicle have surfaced online. The upcoming electric SUV will get a completely overhauled front fascia with redesigned headlights, bumpers, and grille. The details regarding the all-electric powertrain are not yet available. However, we expect it to remain unchanged.

Why does this story matter?

A heritage automaker from Oxford, England, Morris Garages or MG Motor was one of the early promoters of electrification around the world and has capable all-electric hatchbacks and SUVs in its line-up.

The ZS EV offers an overall value-for-money proposition in the battery electric vehicle (BEV) category and made its debut in India in 2019.

The updated model will likely attract more customers.

The SUV will sport redesigned grille and all-LED lighting setup

The 2023 MG ZS EV will likely retain the silhouette of the outgoing model and will flaunt a muscular bonnet, a redesigned closed-off grille, reprofiled bumpers, wide air dams, a raked windscreen, and all-new sleek LED headlights. On the sides, the EV will be flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps will be available at the rear end.

It will be offered with an all-electric powertrain

The upcoming MG ZS EV should remain mechanically unaltered. It shall be backed by a 173hp/280Nm electric motor paired with a large 50.3kWh battery pack. The EV should likely promise a range of up to 461km on a single charge.

The EV will get a dual-tone dashboard and premium upholstery

The interiors of the 2023 MG ZS EV are under wraps. However, we expect the SUV to feature a dual-tone dashboard, premium upholstery, a vertically-stacked touchscreen infotainment system as seen on the Hector, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, connected car functions, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

2023 MG ZS EV: Pricing

Details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 MG ZS EV should be announced by the automaker during its launch event in early 2023. We expect it to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 22.58 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.