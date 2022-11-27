Auto
Mahindra XUV400 to get 3 variants; launch in 2023
Homegrown SUV specialist Mahindra is gearing up to launch the highly-awaited XUV400 in India in early 2023. The EV will be offered in three variants, likely called Base, EP, and EL. It is the brand's all-new electric SUV under the "Born Electric" line-up and is based on the current-generation XUV300. The four-wheeler promises a range of up to 456km on a single charge.
Why does this story matter?
- While the Tata Nexon EV is considered by many as the first made-in-India all-electric vehicle, most people are unaware of the e2o Plus and eVerito by Mahindra.
- The brand was one of the early adopters of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) on our shores before EVs were even popular.
- With the XUV400, the automaker plans to become a leader in the electric SUV segment.
The EV flaunts a muscular hood and 16-inch alloy wheels
The Mahindra XUV400 flaunts a muscular bonnet, swept-back LED headlights, boomerang-shaped DRLs, wide air dams, a raked windscreen, a closed-off grille with copper-finished inserts, and the "Twin Peaks" logo. The EV is flanked on the sides by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear end of the SUV gets wrap-around LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler.
It has a claimed range of up to 456km
The Mahindra XUV400 is powered by a single electric motor linked to a 39.4kWh battery pack. The setup promises a driving range of up to 456km on a single charge. The SUV has a top speed of 150km/h and sprints from 0-100km/h in 8.3 seconds.
On the inside, the XUV400 has a spacious five-seater cabin and features an all-black dashboard with copper-colored trims, premium leatherette upholstery, a sunroof, ambient lighting, connected car functions, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV houses a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity options. The passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, and EBD.
Mahindra XUV400: Pricing
The pricing and availability details of the Mahindra XUV400 will be announced by the SUV specialist during its launch event in January 2023. We expect the EV to carry a price tag of around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.