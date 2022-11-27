Auto

Mahindra XUV400 to get 3 variants; launch in 2023

Nov 27, 2022

Mahindra XUV400 flaunts copper-finished inserts on the front fascia (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Homegrown SUV specialist Mahindra is gearing up to launch the highly-awaited XUV400 in India in early 2023. The EV will be offered in three variants, likely called Base, EP, and EL. It is the brand's all-new electric SUV under the "Born Electric" line-up and is based on the current-generation XUV300. The four-wheeler promises a range of up to 456km on a single charge.

Why does this story matter?

While the Tata Nexon EV is considered by many as the first made-in-India all-electric vehicle, most people are unaware of the e2o Plus and eVerito by Mahindra.

The brand was one of the early adopters of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) on our shores before EVs were even popular.

With the XUV400, the automaker plans to become a leader in the electric SUV segment.

The EV flaunts a muscular hood and 16-inch alloy wheels

The Mahindra XUV400 flaunts a muscular bonnet, swept-back LED headlights, boomerang-shaped DRLs, wide air dams, a raked windscreen, a closed-off grille with copper-finished inserts, and the "Twin Peaks" logo. The EV is flanked on the sides by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear end of the SUV gets wrap-around LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler.

It has a claimed range of up to 456km

The Mahindra XUV400 is powered by a single electric motor linked to a 39.4kWh battery pack. The setup promises a driving range of up to 456km on a single charge. The SUV has a top speed of 150km/h and sprints from 0-100km/h in 8.3 seconds.

The SUV features premium leatherette upholstery and six airbags

On the inside, the XUV400 has a spacious five-seater cabin and features an all-black dashboard with copper-colored trims, premium leatherette upholstery, a sunroof, ambient lighting, connected car functions, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV houses a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity options. The passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Mahindra XUV400: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the Mahindra XUV400 will be announced by the SUV specialist during its launch event in January 2023. We expect the EV to carry a price tag of around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.