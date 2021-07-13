Mahindra quashes rumors of Thar AX variant going on sale

Mahindra Thar AX has not been reintroduced in India

Mahindra has confirmed that the base-end 6-seater AX variant of the Thar SUV has not been reintroduced in India. The range continues to start from the AX Optional trim so that the SUV can retain GNCAP's 4-star safety rating. To recall, the rumor surrounding the relaunch of the AX model emerged when a new price-list of the car surfaced on the internet.

Official words

'Safety of paramount importance for all Mahindra products'

"The information about the reintroduction of the AX 6 seater variant of the all-new Mahindra Thar is incorrect. Mahindra has been at the forefront of safety for all its new products and continues to believe in this philosophy," said Rajiv Mehta, Mahindra's Head of Global Product Planning. He added that there is no change in Thar's variant mix following the GNCAP review and rating.

Concerns

Why was the AX variant discontinued?

In November 2020, Mahindra had announced that it would only retain front-facing rear seats as standard on the Thar so that it could receive a high safety rating. Consequently, the 6-seater AX trim was axed as it did not meet the required standards. Notably, the Thar has secured a 4-star rating by GNCAP, making it the highest-rated off-roading vehicle in India.

Exteriors

The car has squared windows and 18-inch alloy wheels

Mahindra Thar sports a large grille with slats, a muscular bonnet, rounded headlamps, and DRLs embedded in the front bumper. It is flanked by squared windows, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch alloy wheels. A tailgate-mounted spare wheel and vertically positioned LED taillights are available on the rear. As for the dimensions, it has a ground clearance of 226mm and a wheelbase of 2,450mm.

Information

It is available with a choice of two engines

The Mahindra Thar is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter mStallion petrol engine that generates 150hp/320Nm and a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel mill that churns out 130hp/300Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle offers four seats and 3-point seatbelts

The Mahindra Thar has a spacious 4-seater cabin with auto climate control, parking sensors, fabric upholstery, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. It also houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. Two airbags, Brake Assist, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and 3-point seatbelts for all the seats ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Mahindra Thar: Pricing

In India, the Mahindra Thar starts at Rs. 12.78 lakh for the base AX Optional (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 15.08 lakh for the range-topping LX (diesel) trim (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).