-
2021 Mahindra Scorpio spied testing, 17-inch alloy wheels revealedLast updated on Feb 28, 2021, 08:58 pm
-
Mahindra's upcoming Scorpio SUV is in the works to be launched this year. In the latest development, the car has been spotted testing and the images are doing the rounds online.
The spy images reveal its 17-inch alloy wheels, projector headlamps, and rear disc brake.
The SUV will get a 7/8-seater configuration, revised exteriors, an improved cabin, and diesel and petrol engine choices.
-
-
Exteriors
It will sport new projector headlamps and LED taillights
-
The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio will feature a boxy design with a large multi-slat grille, a wide air dam, a shark fin antenna, a rear spoiler, and a high-mounted stop lamp.
For lighting, it will house dual pod projector headlamps, C-shaped LED DRLs, and revised LED taillamps.
On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, 17-inch alloy wheels, and wheel claddings.
-
Information
6-speed manual and automatic transmissions are expected
-
Under the hood, the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio will get two engine options: a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine and a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol motor. The mills are said to come paired with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
-
Interiors
There will be a high-tech touchscreen infotainment panel
-
The next-generation Mahindra Scorpio will be offered with a 7/8-seater cabin, fabric upholstery, a reworked dashboard, a sunroof option on the top-spec model, wireless charging, and cruise control.
It will also likely pack a new touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.
Safety features, including multiple airbags and a rear-view camera, among others, should also be available on the four-wheeler.
-
Information
2021 Mahindra Scorpio: Pricing and availability
-
As for the pocket-pinch, the Mahindra Scorpio is expected to carry a significant premium over the current-generation model, which starts at a price of Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom price).