Force Motors opens bookings for the Urbania MPV in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 27, 2022, 02:44 pm 2 min read

Force Urbania rolls on steel wheels with covers (Photo credit: Force Motors)

Order books for the newly-launched Urbania van by Force Motors have opened in select metro and tier-II cities in India against a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh. The full-size van is available in three wheelbase variants: Short (3,350mm), Medium (3,615mm), and Long (4,400mm). The four-wheeler is underpinned by an all-new modular monocoque panel van platform and gets a Mercedes-Benz-derived 2.6-liter diesel engine.

Why does this story matter?

One of the largest commercial vehicle makers in India, Force Motors is currently a leader in the mini-van and full-size van segments.

The all-new Urbania is a spiritual successor to the highly-acclaimed Traveller van.

The 17-seater offering is based on a fully ground-up panel van platform by the brand that reduces the overall NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) levels of the vehicle.

The van flaunts vertically-stacked halogen headlights and large windows

The Force Urbania follows the brand's new design philosophy and sports a lengthy clamshell hood, a mono-slat grille with "Urbania" badging, vertically-stacked halogen headlights with C-shaped LED DRLs, bumper-mounted fog lights, and a wide air dam. The van is flanked by large doors, rectangular windows, flared wheel arches, and steel wheels with attractive covers. Vertically-positioned taillamps are available at the rear end.

It draws power from a 2.6-liter, diesel engine

The all-new Force Urbania is backed by a 2.6-liter, Mercedes-Benz-sourced diesel engine that is mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox. The motor develops 115hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 350Nm.

It features premium fabric upholstery and dual airbags

On the inside, the Force Urbania has a modern-looking cabin with a car-like feel and has a seating capacity varying between 10 seats (Short Wheelbase) and 17 seats (Long Wheelbase). The van features a minimalist dashboard, premium fabric upholstery, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system, manual AC with multiple rear AC vents, a multifunctional steering wheel, dual airbags, ABS and EBD.

Force Urbania: Pricing

The Force Urbania can be yours at Rs. 28.99 lakh for the base Short Wheelbase (10-seater) version and Rs. 31.25 lakh for the Long Wheelbase (17-seater) variant (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. The van can be booked against a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh.