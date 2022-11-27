Auto
New-generation Royal Enfield Himalayan now available: Should you buy?
Royal Enfield has introduced three new colors for the Himalayan in India as part of MY-2023 updates. They are called Dune Brown, Glacier Blue, and Sleet Black. The middleweight ADV also features a new debossed logo on the grill and side panels and a USB charging port. It runs on a 411cc, single-cylinder engine. However, should you buy it? Let's find out.
Why does this story matter?
- The Himalayan is for Royal Enfield what the R 1250 GS has been for BMW Motorrad: a game changer. The ADV has been one of the most popular models for the brand in India ever since its debut in 2016.
- The motorcycle has been updated substantially since its first appearance. For MY-2023, the bike gets new colors and a few feel-good features.
The motorcycle sports a circular headlight and wire-spoke wheels
The Royal Enfield Himalayan has a slim profile and flaunts a prominent beak, a blacked-out circular headlamp unit, a sloping fuel tank with a tubular grille, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, a metallic sump guard, a sleek LED taillamp, and raised handlebar. The ADV packs a semi-digital instrument cluster with an optional Tripper Navigation pod. The motorcycle rides on wire-spoked wheels.
It is backed by a 25hp, 411cc engine
The Himalayan draws power from a 411cc, air and oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of 24.6hp and a peak torque of 32Nm. The motor is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
The ADV is equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS
In terms of rider safety, the Royal Enfield Himalayan is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the off-road biased motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Is the new Himalayan a good choice?
In India, the Royal Enfield Himalayan ranges between Rs. 2.16 lakh and Rs. 2.24 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). It features great off-roading hardware, comfortable riding posture, and an efficient and reliable engine, along with the safety net of dual-channel ABS. The Himalayan is an all-around package at a value-for-money price. In our opinion, you should definitely go for this ADV motorcycle.