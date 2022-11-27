Auto

New-generation Royal Enfield Himalayan now available: Should you buy?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 27, 2022, 01:34 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield Himalayan rides on wire-spoked rims (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield has introduced three new colors for the Himalayan in India as part of MY-2023 updates. They are called Dune Brown, Glacier Blue, and Sleet Black. The middleweight ADV also features a new debossed logo on the grill and side panels and a USB charging port. It runs on a 411cc, single-cylinder engine. However, should you buy it? Let's find out.

The Himalayan is for Royal Enfield what the R 1250 GS has been for BMW Motorrad: a game changer. The ADV has been one of the most popular models for the brand in India ever since its debut in 2016.

The motorcycle has been updated substantially since its first appearance. For MY-2023, the bike gets new colors and a few feel-good features.

The motorcycle sports a circular headlight and wire-spoke wheels

The Royal Enfield Himalayan has a slim profile and flaunts a prominent beak, a blacked-out circular headlamp unit, a sloping fuel tank with a tubular grille, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, a metallic sump guard, a sleek LED taillamp, and raised handlebar. The ADV packs a semi-digital instrument cluster with an optional Tripper Navigation pod. The motorcycle rides on wire-spoked wheels.

It is backed by a 25hp, 411cc engine

The Himalayan draws power from a 411cc, air and oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of 24.6hp and a peak torque of 32Nm. The motor is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The ADV is equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

In terms of rider safety, the Royal Enfield Himalayan is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the off-road biased motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Is the new Himalayan a good choice?

In India, the Royal Enfield Himalayan ranges between Rs. 2.16 lakh and Rs. 2.24 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). It features great off-roading hardware, comfortable riding posture, and an efficient and reliable engine, along with the safety net of dual-channel ABS. The Himalayan is an all-around package at a value-for-money price. In our opinion, you should definitely go for this ADV motorcycle.

