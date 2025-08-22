No discussions on Shreyas Iyer's ODI captaincy elevation: BCCI secretary

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has dismissed rumors of Shreyas Iyer being considered for the ODI captaincy. The speculation arose after Iyer was omitted from the Asia Cup 2025 squad, with reports suggesting he was a front-runner to replace Rohit Sharma as India's next skipper in the 50-over format. However, Saikia clarified that there have been no such discussions within BCCI management.

Official statement Saikia reacts to Iyer's ODI captaincy speculations Saikia told Hindustan Times, "That's news to me. There have been no such discussions." His statement comes amid speculation about Iyer's potential elevation in the ODI captaincy hierarchy. The rumors gained traction after India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained Iyer's exclusion from the Asia Cup squad, saying, "With regards to Shreyas, it's not his fault nor is it ours. It's just that you can pick 15 and at the moment you'll have to wait for his chance."

Career highlights Iyer's stellar run in ICC Champions Trophy and IPL 2025 Iyer was India's top run-scorer and overall second-highest run-getter in CT 2025, amassing 243 runs in five matches at an average of 48.60. He scored two fifties with a best score of 79. In IPL 2025, he was the sixth-highest run-getter with a record season of 604 runs in 17 innings at an average of 50.33, strike rate of 175.07 and six fifties. His highest score was an unbeaten 97*.