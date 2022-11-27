Auto

Zenvo TSR-GT hypercar sold out prior to launch: Check features

Zenvo TSR-GT hypercar sold out prior to launch: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 27, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Zenvo TSR-GT has a top speed of 424km/h (Photo credit: Zenvo Automotive)

Danish sportscar maker Zenvo Automotive has showcased a grand-tourer version of its TSR model for the global markets, called the TSR-GT. Only three units of the exclusive sports car will be produced, all of which are sold out even before its official launch. The hypercar is being created to achieve a higher top speed and generate more aerodynamic stability than the regular version.

Why does this story matter?

Founded in 2004 by Troels Vollertsen, the Denmark-based Zenvo Automotive is known for creating limited-run hypercars. The brand launched its first vehicle, the ST1, in 2009.

The newest model, TSR-GT, is a road-legal grand-tourer offering based on the TSR model and is the spiritual successor to the TS1-GT.

The car features various aero enhancements, such as a longer rear wing and wheel disc covers.

The coupe flaunts a hexagonal grille and circular LED taillamps

The Zenvo TSR-GT has an edgy design language and flaunts a muscular bonnet with functional air scoops, a honeycomb-mesh hexagonal grille, swept-back LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, wide air dams, a raked windscreen, and sloping roofline. On the sides, the car is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer wheels. A large rear wing and circular LED taillamps are available at the rear.

It is powered by a 5.8-liter V8 engine

The Zenvo TSR-GT draws power from an in-house developed 5.8-liter, twin-supercharged V8 engine that generates a maximum power of 1,360hp. The engine incorporates a flex-fuel sensor, making it capable of running on high-ethanol E85 fuel in addition to high-octane petrol.

The car features racing-type bucket seats and carbon fiber trims

On the inside, the Zenvo TSR-GT has a sporty, yet luxurious two-seater cabin with carbon fiber trims on the dashboard, center console, and door panels, premium upholstery, racing-type bucket seats, automatic climate control, and leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. The coupe packs a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ABS.

Zenvo TSR-GT: Pricing

The pricing details of the super-exclusive Zenvo TSR-GT are yet to be announced by the automaker. However, all units of the hypercar have already been sold. For reference, the TSR-S model retailed for $1.65 million (approximately Rs. 13.47 crore) in Denmark.