Pravaig DEFY v/s BYD Atto 3: Which one is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 27, 2022, 04:15 am 2 min read

Both EVs promise to deliver a driving range of over 500km

Bengaluru-based Pravaig Dynamics has unveiled its first-ever electric SUV, the DEFY, in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs. 39.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV looks futuristic, with an aggressive front fascia and a spacious cabin. At its price point, it goes up against BYD's Atto 3. Can the newcomer take on the globally-acclaimed offering from the Chinese automaker? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The Warren Buffet-backed BYD is known for producing premium cars at a relatively affordable price.

The brand has been steadily expanding its reach in the Indian market with electric cars such as E6 MPV and Atto 3 SUV.

While the Atto 3 was unchallenged in its segment for some time, homegrown EV maker Pravaig Dynamics has now entered the competition with DEFY SUV.

BYD Atto 3 looks more visually appealing

Pravaig DEFY flaunts a muscular bonnet, LED headlights, a full-width DRL, a closed-off grille, a sloping roofline, a rising beltline, flush-fitted door handles, connected LED taillights, and a roof-mounted spoiler. BYD Atto 3 sports a sculpted hood, a sleek chrome grille, LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, and split-type LED taillamps. Both EVs feature designer alloy wheels.

Pravaig DEFY has a more powerful powertrain

Pravaig DEFY is powered by a high-efficiency PMSM electric motor with an all-wheel-drive system and is paired with a 90.2kWh battery pack. The setup generates 402hp/620Nm. BYD Atto 3 draws power from an electric motor linked to a 60.48kWh battery pack. The setup develops 201hp/310Nm. Both EVs promise to deliver a driving range of over 500km on a single charge.

The Atto 3 has a more plush cabin

Pravaig DEFY has a minimalist dashboard design, leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, powered and ventilated front seats, multi-zone climate control, a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and multiple airbags. BYD Atto 3 gets 31-color ambient lighting, premium upholstery, powered front seats, automatic climate control, a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, and seven airbags. Both SUVs feature a panoramic sunroof.

Which one should you buy?

While Pravaig DEFY can be yours at Rs. 39.5 lakh, the BYD Atto 3 sports a price figure of Rs. 33.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. The Pravaig DEFY offers a larger battery pack and a powerful electric motor. However, our vote goes in favor of BYD Atto 3 for providing a tech-forward cabin and overall better design at a much lower price.