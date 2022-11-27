Auto

Praga Bohema is a road-legal track-focused hypercar: Check features, design

Praga Bohema is a road-legal track-focused hypercar: Check features, design

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 27, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

Praga Bohema features a titanium exhaust system (Photo credit: Praga)

Czech-based carmaker Praga has revealed the Bohema for the global markets. The vehicle is essentially a race car, which happens to be completely road legal. The hypercar is currently in prototype form and follows the design language seen on the R1R model. The aerodynamically-tuned four-wheeler is fueled by a Nissan GT-R-derived 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine that develops 700hp of power.

Why does this story matter?

Founded in 1907, Praga is a heritage automaker that supplied engines and gearboxes for other vehicles, such as aircraft and tanks.

Since 1929, it has been touted as one of the largest engineering companies in Czechoslovakia.

The R1 race car (Bohema's predecessor) was introduced by the carmaker in 2012 and has had multiple victories in events such as the 24 Hours of Zolder.

The hypercar flaunts projector LED headlights and a large wing

The Praga Bohema has an aggressive front fascia and flaunts a sharp and sculpted bonnet, dual-pod projector LED headlights, a front air splitter, a raked windscreen, and sleek LED headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by air scoops, ORVMs, butterfly doors, flared wheel arches, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Sleek LED taillights, a large rear wing, and titanium exhaust tips grace the rear.

It draws power from a 3.8-liter V6 engine

The Praga Bohema is powered by a Nissan GT-R-sourced 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 engine that churns out 700hp of maximum power and 725Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a robotized, sequential automatic gearbox. The hypercar has a top speed of over 300km/h.

It features two carbon fiber seats and a centrally-positioned cockpit

On the inside, the Praga Bohema has a centrally-positioned two-seater cockpit entirely made of carbon fiber. The hypercar features two carbon fiber bucket seats, an infotainment panel with connectivity options, a multifunctional steering wheel with a dedicated screen for the car's telemetry, and automatic climate control. The safety of the passengers is taken care of by multiple airbags and multi-point racing harnesses.

Praga Bohema: Pricing

The pricing details are currently not available to the general public, as the Praga Bohema is still in prototype avatar. However, the projected starting price for the hypercar is expected to be around €1.28 million (approximately Rs. 10.88 crore) in the European region.