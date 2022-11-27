Auto

Moto Morini X-CAPE 1200 breaks cover for global markets

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 27, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Moto Morini X-CAPE 1200 rides on wire-spoked wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Moto Morini)

Moto Morini has taken the wraps off the X-CAPE 1200 for the global markets. The off-road-biased motorcycle is substantially larger than its sibling, the X-CAPE 650. The ADV follows the brand's modern design philosophy with an angular fascia and tall front structure, similar to Dakar racing bikes. The all-new two-wheeler is powered by a 1,200cc engine whose power figures are yet to be revealed.

Why does this story matter?

For 85 years, Moto Morini has been known for creating premium motorcycles at a relatively affordable price. The heritage brand has a few Dakar victories under its belt as well.

The X-CAPE range made its debut in 2021 and was praised for its capable hardware and nimble ride-and-handling characteristics by both critics and customers.

Once on sale, the X-CAPE 1200 will raise the bar.

The ADV has a tall windscreen and dual LED headlights

The Moto Morini X-CAPE 1200 retains the silhouette of the smaller sibling, the X-CAPE 650. The ADV flaunts a sloping fuel tank, dual-projector LED headlights with DRLs, a tall windscreen, a raised handlebar, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, a tapered tail section, and an LED taillamp. The motorcycle rides on 21-inch (front) and 18-inch (rear) wire-spoked wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion STR tires.

It is backed by a 1,200cc engine

The technical specifications for the Moto Morini X-CAPE 1200 are yet to be disclosed by the bikemaker. However, we expect it to be backed by a Euro 5-compliant 1,200cc engine, with power and torque figures on par with the competition.

It is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

In terms of rider safety, the Moto Morini X-CAPE 1200 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels for better braking performance. The ADV will likely be offered with dual-channel ABS and traction control. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Moto Morini X-CAPE 1200: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Moto Morini X-CAPE 1200 are yet to be announced by the Italian marque. We expect the ADV to carry a significant premium over the X-CAPE 650 model, which retails at Rs. 7.2 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

