Deliveries of Ultraviolette F77 to commence in January 2023

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 26, 2022, 08:48 pm 2 min read

Ultraviolette F77 boasts a range of 307km on single charge (Photo credit: Ultraviolette Automotive)

Ultraviolette Automotive has released a city-wise delivery schedule for the F77 in India. The motorcycle will initially be available in Bengaluru from January 2023. Post this, the brand plans to deliver the vehicle in other cities such as Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, and Kochi by mid-2023. To recall, the EV was launched with a starting price tag of Rs. 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom) on our shores.

Why does this story matter?

Ultraviolette Automotive has been the talk of the town ever since it showcased the F77. The EV maker has developed India's first high-performance electric motorcycle.

The EV has been put through some rigorous tests, both in the lab and on race tracks and roads, to ensure that it is compatible with weather conditions on our shores.

The motorcycle is a game-changing product.

The EV flaunts faring-mounted winglets and split-type seats

The Ultraviolette F77 has a steel-aluminum trellis frame and flaunts a sculpted fuel tank-like structure, an LED headlamp with neatly-integrated V-shaped LED DRLs, a clip-on handlebar, split-type seats, angular mirrors, faring-mounted winglets, tapered tail section, and a sleek LED taillight. The motorcycle houses a Bluetooth-enabled 5.0-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. The EV rides on 17-inch designer alloy wheels with contrasting pinstripes.

It has a claimed range of up to 307km

The Ultraviolette F77 is backed by an electric motor linked to an IP67-rated 10.3kWh battery pack. The setup churns out a maximum power of 38.8hp and a peak torque of 95Nm. The EV promises a range of up to 307km.

The motorcycle is equipped with dual-channel ABS and riding modes

For the safety of the rider, the Ultraviolette F77 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, multi-mode regenerative braking, and three riding modes: Glide, Combat, and Ballistic. The suspension duties are taken care of by inverted forks on the front and a preload-adjustable, gas-charged mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Ultraviolette F77: Pricing

The Ultraviolette F77 can be yours at Rs. 3.8 lakh for the standard variant and Rs. 4.55 lakh for the Recon trim level (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. The EV can be booked online for a token amount of Rs. 10,000.