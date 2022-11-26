Auto
Mahindra recalls XUV700 in India over noisy suspension: Check details
Mahindra has recalled select units of the XUV700 over a suspension-related issue in India. This happens to be the third time since July that the SUV has been recalled to rectify a major problem. As reported by a few customers, strange noises were heard from the suspension of the faulty models. A fix has been identified and will be applied to all affected vehicles.
Why does this story matter?
- Ever since its debut in 2021, the XUV700 has been one of the most popular models for Mahindra in India. The vehicle garners nearly 10,000 orders per month.
- However, the SUV has been plagued by a few mechanical issues lately, which has led to the recall of faulty units by the brand for corrective actions.
- This might dent the vehicle's overall popularity.
What exactly is the issue?
As per Mahindra's technical bulletin, select units of the XUV700 created strange noises due to a faulty front lower control arm and rear lower control arm bush. The company is replacing the rear bush sleeve and increasing the sleeve's diameter from 64.7mm to 68mm to accommodate a larger bush unit in all affected vehicles. These changes should improve the functioning of the front suspension.
The SUV flaunts all-LED lighting setup and designer alloy wheels
Mahindra XUV700 has an aggressive design language and flaunts a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-slatted grille with the "Twin Peaks" logo, LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, skid plates, and a wide air dam. The SUV is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, black pillars, flush-fitted door handles, and 18-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler grace the rear end.
It is offered with two powertrain options
The XUV700 is powered by a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine that generates 197hp/380Nm, and a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel motor in three states of tune: 153hp/360Nm, 182hp/420Nm, and 182hp/450Nm. The mills are mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
It features a panoramic sunroof and ADAS functions
On the inside, the XUV700 has a spacious six/seven-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a 12-speaker Sony sound system, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.
Mahindra XUV700: Pricing
In India, the Mahindra XUV700 will set you back by Rs. 13.45 lakh for the base MX (petrol) variant and Rs. 24.95 lakh for the range-topping AX7 AT Luxury Pack AWD (diesel) model (all prices, ex-showroom).