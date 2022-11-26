Auto

Mahindra recalls XUV700 in India over noisy suspension: Check details

Mahindra XUV700 features a 12-speaker Sony sound system (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra has recalled select units of the XUV700 over a suspension-related issue in India. This happens to be the third time since July that the SUV has been recalled to rectify a major problem. As reported by a few customers, strange noises were heard from the suspension of the faulty models. A fix has been identified and will be applied to all affected vehicles.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since its debut in 2021, the XUV700 has been one of the most popular models for Mahindra in India. The vehicle garners nearly 10,000 orders per month.

However, the SUV has been plagued by a few mechanical issues lately, which has led to the recall of faulty units by the brand for corrective actions.

This might dent the vehicle's overall popularity.

What exactly is the issue?

As per Mahindra's technical bulletin, select units of the XUV700 created strange noises due to a faulty front lower control arm and rear lower control arm bush. The company is replacing the rear bush sleeve and increasing the sleeve's diameter from 64.7mm to 68mm to accommodate a larger bush unit in all affected vehicles. These changes should improve the functioning of the front suspension.

The SUV flaunts all-LED lighting setup and designer alloy wheels

Mahindra XUV700 has an aggressive design language and flaunts a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-slatted grille with the "Twin Peaks" logo, LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, skid plates, and a wide air dam. The SUV is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, black pillars, flush-fitted door handles, and 18-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler grace the rear end.

It is offered with two powertrain options

The XUV700 is powered by a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine that generates 197hp/380Nm, and a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel motor in three states of tune: 153hp/360Nm, 182hp/420Nm, and 182hp/450Nm. The mills are mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

It features a panoramic sunroof and ADAS functions

On the inside, the XUV700 has a spacious six/seven-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a 12-speaker Sony sound system, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Mahindra XUV700: Pricing

In India, the Mahindra XUV700 will set you back by Rs. 13.45 lakh for the base MX (petrol) variant and Rs. 24.95 lakh for the range-topping AX7 AT Luxury Pack AWD (diesel) model (all prices, ex-showroom).