Volvo SUVs become costlier by up to Rs. 1.6 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 26, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Volvo XC40 Recharge now starts at Rs. 56.9 lakh (Photo credit: Volvo)

Swedish automaker Volvo has increased the prices of select vehicles in India by up to Rs. 1.6 lakh. This happens to be the third price revision on our shores since January and affects three models in the line-up: XC40 Recharge, XC60, and XC90. The rising input costs and ongoing supply chain constraints are the reasons behind the newest price hike by the brand.

Why does this story matter?

Luxury automaker Volvo has been synonymous with passenger safety since its inception. It was one of the first carmakers to promote radar-based ADAS functions across the globe.

The company made its debut in India in 2007 and has received a lukewarm response from customers ever since.

However, with a steep price revision, the sales of the brand may decline.

Volvo XC40 Recharge: Price starts at Rs. 56.9 lakh

Volvo XC40 Recharge is now costlier by Rs. 1 lakh in India. The EV gets LED headlights with signature "Thor's Hammer" DRLs, a closed-off grille, a clamshell bonnet, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it has a 9.0-inch vertically-stacked infotainment system, ambient lighting, an air purifier, and ADAS functions. It is powered by a dual electric motor setup linked to a 78kWh battery pack (408hp/660Nm).

Volvo XC60: Price begins at Rs. 66.5 lakh

Volvo XC60﻿ has received a price hike of Rs. 60,000. The mid-size SUV sports a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille, roof rails, 19-inch alloy wheels, and vertically-stacked LED taillights. On the inside, it features premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and multiple airbags. It is backed by a 2.0-liter petrol engine that churns out 187.4hp of power and 300Nm of torque.

Volvo XC90: Price starts at Rs. 96.5 lakh

Volvo XC90 is now dearer by Rs. 1.6 lakh on our shores. The flagship SUV flaunts a long and sculpted hood, sleek headlights, designer wheels, a shark-fin antenna, and LED taillamps. The seven-seater cabin features a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, a Google-powered infotainment panel, and multiple airbags. It draws power from a 2.0-liter, turbocharged petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system (300hp/420Nm).