2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia, Stelvio arrive with refreshed looks

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 07, 2022, 04:15 am 2 min read

2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia flaunts a revised 'Trilobo' grille (Photo credit: Alfa Romeo)

Italian carmaker Alfa Romeo has unveiled the 2024 iterations of the Giulia and Stelvio for the US market. The Giulia sedan is offered in four variants, while the SUV gets five trim levels. Both cars feature updated styling elements such as new headlights and taillamps on the outside and get a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster on the inside. The vehicles remain mechanically unaltered.

Alfa Romeo is a luxury Italian carmaker and is now a subsidiary of the Italian-American conglomerate Stellantis. The brand has a strong presence in the US car market ever since its return in 2006.

The Giulia and Stelvio are the most popular offerings from the company and are based on FCA's modular Giorgio Platform.

The updated models get adaptive full-LED headlights as standard.

Exteriors Both cars get revised bumpers and all-LED lighting system

The 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio feature all-new adaptive LED headlights, a revised "Trilobo" grille, reworked bumpers, wide air dams, a raked windscreen, and a long and muscular bonnet. On the sides, both the sedan and SUV are flanked by ORVMs, blacked-out pillars, flared wheel arches, and 21-inch designer alloy wheels. Redesigned LED taillights are available at the rear end of the vehicles.

Information They are offered with two engine options

The 2024 Giulia and Stelvio are powered by either a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, inline-four engine that develops 280hp/415Nm or a 2.9-liter, twin-turbo, V6 unit that produces 505hp/600Nm. Transmission duties on both cars are taken care of by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors The vehicles feature ventilated front seats and premium leather upholstery

On the inside, both the 2024 Giulia and Stelvio get a luxurious cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, multi-zone climate control with an air purifier, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. They pack a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. Multiple airbags ensure passengers' safety.

Information 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio: Pricing

In the US market, the 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia starts at $45,875 (approximately Rs. 37.6 lakh) while the Stelvio begins at $48,170 (roughly Rs. 39.49 lakh). Both cars should go on sale next year.