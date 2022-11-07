Auto

Suzuki Hayabusa v/s Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 07, 2022, 01:15 am 3 min read

Japanese automaker Kawasaki recently updated the Ninja 1000SX to its MY-2023 avatar. The motorcycle now gets upgraded electronic riding aids and minor tweaks to its design. The liter-class sports tourer offering goes up against the legendary Suzuki Hayabusa, which is known for its mile-munching capabilities and iconic aerodynamic bodywork. Between the two, which one offers more value? Let's find out.

Context Why does this story matter?

The latest version of Kawasaki's Ninja 1000SX offers versatile performance, both as a long-distance tourer and a sports bike. It is one of the go-to choices for many riders looking to step into the liter-class segment.

However, Suzuki holds the crown in the sports touring category with its iconic Hayabusa.

With the MY-2023 iteration, the Ninja now plans to dethrone the reigning champion.

Design Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX is visually more appealing

Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX has an aggressive design and flaunts a muscular 19-liter fuel tank, dual LED headlights, an upright windscreen, a TFT instrument panel, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, and a slim LED taillight. Suzuki Hayabusa flaunts a 20-liter fuel tank, a vertical LED headlight, a raised windscreen, dual exhausts, split-type seats, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. Both motorcycles ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Performance The Hayabusa has a more powerful engine

The Ninja 1000SX draws power from a 1,043cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine that generates a maximum power of 140hp and a peak torque of 111Nm. The Hayabusa is powered by a 1,340cc, liquid-cooled, four-cylinder DOHC unit that churns out 188hp of maximum power and 150Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both bikes are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety Both motorcycles are equipped with ride-by-wire throttle and riding modes

In terms of rider safety, both the Ninja 1000SX and Hayabusa come equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, cruise control, ride-by-wire throttle, and multiple riding modes. The suspension duties are taken care of by inverted forks on the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end of both motorcycles.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

In India, the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX retails at Rs. 11.98 lakh, while the Suzuki Hayabusa will set you back by Rs. 16.41 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Hayabusa offers a powerful engine and legendary long-distance touring capabilities. However, our vote goes in favor of the Ninja 1000SX for its versatile nature, user-friendly ride and handling characteristics, and overall better value-for-money proposition.