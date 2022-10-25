Auto

SKODA ENYAQ RS iV arrives with stylish looks, 500km range

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 25, 2022, 05:25 pm 2 min read

SKODA ENYAQ RS iV will go on sale in 2023 (Photo credit: SKODA)

Czech automaker SKODA has unveiled its ENYAQ RS iV SUV. It will be up for grabs next year. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler flaunts a stylish look and a spacious cabin loaded with tech-based features, including ambient lighting. The performance-oriented vehicle is fueled by an electric powertrain and claims to deliver a range of up to 500km per charge.

Why does this story matter?

To capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable mobility solutions, SKODA has introduced the ENYAQ RS iV for the international markets.

The ENYAQ RS iV serves as the Czech equivalent of the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX and should rack up decent sales globally.

The car might also make its way to India via the completely built unit (CBU) route.

Exteriors The car has an illuminated grille and aero wheels

The SKODA ENYAQ RS iV flaunts a sculpted hood, an illuminated 'Crystal Face' grille with 131 LEDs, an RS badge on the front fenders, and matrix LED headlights. It is flanked by black B-pillars, roof rails, ORVMs, and 20- or 21-inch aero wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, and wrap-around LED taillamps are available on the rear. It flaunts a Mamba Green paintwork.

Interiors The SUV gets a flat-bottom steering wheel

The SKODA ENYAQ RS iV has a spacious cabin with black pillars, suede fabric with green stitching, seats with built-in headrests, green ambient lighting, faux carbon fiber trim, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the newest connectivity options. Multiple airbags ensure the safety of the passengers.

Performance It attains a top speed of 180km/h

The SKODA ENYAQ RS iV packs two electric motors linked to an 82kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 295hp/460Nm and allows the vehicle to sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.5 seconds, hit a top speed of 180km/h, and promise a range of 500km per charge. It gets five driving modes: Eco, Normal, Comfort, Sport, and Traction.

SKODA ENYAQ RS iV: Availability

The SKODA ENYAQ RS iV will go on sale in the global markets in 2023. Its pricing details will be disclosed around that time. We don't know whether the electric SUV will arrive in India, however the chances are high.