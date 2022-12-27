Auto

MBP C650V cruiser arrives with sporty looks, powerful engine

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 27, 2022, 11:41 am 2 min read

MBP C650V runs on a 647cc, V-twin engine

Chinese brand MBP has introduced the C650V cruiser bike in the international markets. It will go on sale there by early 2023. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an aggressive design and offers a full-LED setup for lighting as well as twin exhausts. It draws power from a 647cc, V-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 68hp.

Why does this story matter?

MBP's C650V cruiser bike offers the perfect combination of good looks, features, and performance. It should rack up decent sales in the overseas markets.

Globally, the Harley-Davidson Fat Bob-inspired two-wheeler will take on the likes of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Super Meteor 650, when it goes on sale.

However, we do not know when it will arrive in India.

The motorcycle has split seats and black wheels

The MBP C650V has a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats with a pillion backrest, a high-set handlebar, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, and dual exhausts. The cruiser bike packs two screens for the instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out wheels shod in fat tires. It is up for grabs in two color options: black and black/red.

It runs on a 68hp, V-twin engine

The MBP C650V is fueled by a 647cc, V-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 68hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 62Nm at 7,000rpm. The bike hits a top speed of 175km/h.

There are disc brakes on both the ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the MBP C650V cruiser is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by KYB inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

MBP C650V: Availability

The pricing and availability details of the MBP C650V will be disclosed sometime in 2023. Also, we do not know whether the cruiser bike will make its way to our shores or not.