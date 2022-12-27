Auto

Top cars to look out for at Auto Expo 2023

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 27, 2022, 12:05 am 3 min read

2023 Hyundai CRETA gets 3 engine options (Photo credit: Hyundai)

India's most prestigious automotive event, the Auto Expo 2023, will be held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, from January 13-18, 2023. Top automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Renault, MG Motors, Toyota, Tata Motors, and Hyundai will introduce their latest four-wheelers at the event. We expect to see concepts, facelifts, and new models. Here are the top cars to look out for.

Maruti will showcase its first EV

Maruti Suzuki YY8 all-electric SUV will be jointly developed with Toyota. It will have a futuristic design language and might benefit from a lengthy wheelbase and short overhangs with wheels pushed to the edges. It might be over 4,200mm long and have a wheelbase of 2,700mm. It will get 48kWh and 59kWh battery pack choices and a range of around 400km and 500km, respectively.

Lexus RZ 450e is the brand's first fully electric car

Lexus RZ 450e sports a spindle grille, a muscular hood, sleek LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. Inside, there is a panoramic roof, a head-up display, ventilated seats, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and a 14.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It packs two electric motors linked to a 71.4kWh battery pack. The setup promises a range of 362km on a single charge.

Tata Punch EV: Should start at around Rs. 10 lakh

The EV version of Tata Punch will be showcased at the Auto Expo. It will sit on the Sigma platform and should flaunt revised bumpers, new wheels, and colored accents. Inside, there should be multiple airbags, a touchscreen infotainment console, and auto climate control. It should get a PMSM electric motor and multiple battery options. Power and range figures are currently unavailable.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny (5-door): Might cost around Rs. 10 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Jimny will offer a clamshell bonnet, round headlamp units, a vertical-slatted grille, bumper-mounted fog lamps, flared wheel arches, alloy wheels, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. It will get five seats, a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, automatic climate control, and a large touchscreen infotainment panel. It will be fueled by a 1.5-liter, inline-four, K-series petrol engine (104hp/138Nm) linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

2023 Hyundai CRETA: Should begin at around Rs. 11 lakh

The 2023 CRETA has bumper-mounted projector LED headlamps, a grille with "Parametric Jewel" inserts and integrated DRLs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Five seats, six airbags, a panoramic sunroof, an air purifier, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, are available inside. There are three engine options: 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol (115hp/144Nm), 1.5-liter diesel (113.4hp/250Nm), and 1.4-liter turbo-petrol (138hp/242Nm).