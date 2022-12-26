Auto

Land Rover Defender EV in the works; debut in 2025

Written by Pirzada Shakir Dec 26, 2022, 06:38 pm 2 min read

The Defender EV will deliver at least 483km of range. Representative image (Photo credit: Jaguar Land Rover)

British marque Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is working on an all-electric version of its Defender SUV. It will be launched in 2025 and deliveries will commence the following year. The electrified powertrains will be offered across all three body styles: 90, 110, and 130. The four-wheeler is expected to deliver a range of at least 483km on a single charge.

Why does this story matter?

Jaguar Land Rover is a heritage automaker that made its debut in 1948. It is an SUV specialist that designs, manufactures, and sells some of the world's popular premium cars.

EVs are the future of mobility and all carmakers across the globe are realizing it. JLR is no exception and has thus decided to introduce an electrified Defender to boost sales.

The car will sit on the MLA Flex platform

The Defender EV will retain the silhouette of its ICE-powered counterpart and shall be based on an advanced MLA Flex platform. The car should flaunt a minimalist grille, a body-colored roof, a raised bonnet, square-shaped premium LED headlamps, roof rails, ORVMs, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Side steppers, rain-sensing wipers, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and LED taillamps will also be available.

It should deliver a range of 483km

The technical specifications of the Defender EV are not available yet. However, we expect the car to be powered by an electric motor, paired with a 100kWh battery pack, and an all-wheel-drive system. The SUV should deliver a range of at least 483km per charge.

The EV will get a head-up display

Inside, the Defender EV is expected to have a spacious cabin featuring leather-wrapped seats, automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a head-up display, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV will house a large digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety might be ensured by six airbags, crash sensors, ABS, and EBD.

What about its pricing and availability?

Details regarding the pricing and availability of the Defender EV will be disclosed by the carmaker at the time of its launch in 2025. In India, we expect the EV to carry a premium over its ICE-powered counterpart which starts at Rs. 80.72 lakh (ex-showroom).