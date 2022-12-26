Auto

Tata Harrier's special edition spied at dealership; launch soon

Written by Pirzada Shakir Dec 26, 2022, 05:47 pm 2 min read

The new Tata Harrier variant will run on a 2.0-liter diesel engine. Representative image (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors should launch a special version of its Harrier SUV in India in the coming days. In the latest development, a unit of the variant was spotted at a dealership. The pictures suggest that the model will be based on the Dark Edition trim, and will feature red accents both inside and out. It will be backed by a 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine.

Why does this story matter?

The upcoming version of the Tata Harrier will offer better looks in comparison to the standard model. However, the features and mechanicals should remain unchanged.

The Harrier is very popular in India, and now the new variant should further boost its sales.

It will continue to rival the likes of the Hyundai ALCAZAR, Mahindra XUV700, and MG Hector on our shores.

The car will have a grille with a red insert

Based on the Dark Edition, the upcoming Tata Harrier variant will have a sporty look. It will flaunt a black grille with a red insert, sleek headlights with dual-function LED DRLs, and a wide air vent. It will be flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, red brake calipers, and alloy wheels. A raked windscreen and wrap-around LED taillamps will grace the rear end.

It will run on a 2.0-liter diesel engine

The new Tata Harrier variant is expected to be powered by a 2.0-liter Kryotec turbocharged diesel engine that produces a maximum power of 178hp and a peak torque of 350Nm. The mill will likely be mated to a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

The SUV will get red seats and door handles

Inside, the special edition Tata Harrier will have a five-seater cabin, featuring a red finish on the seats, the front armrest, and the door handles. Automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment console will also be offered. The passengers' safety might be ensured by multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, and EBD.

How much will it cost?

Details regarding the pricing and availability of the special edition Tata Harrier will be disclosed at its launch event. In India, we expect the variant to carry a premium over the standard model, which starts at Rs. 14.8 lakh (ex-showroom).