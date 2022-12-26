Auto

Tata Motors announces .EV, a dedicated sub-brand for electric cars

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 26, 2022, 02:51 pm 2 min read

Existing Tata EVs will also get the new moniker (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is all set to solidify its lead in the electric vehicle (EV) segment in India. The brand has now announced a separate sub-brand for EVs known as '.EV.' The '.EV' branding will be the sole distinguishing element between ICE-powered and EV models. The carmaker will also move away from existing blue accents and shall offer new shades across its electric range.

Why does this story matter?

EVs are the future of mobility and all automakers across the world are slowly realizing it. Tata Motors is no exception and has thus decided to give a special status to its electrified line-up.

This move is in line with the steps taken by other brands, such as Hyundai's IONIQ range and Audi's e-tron portfolios.

What will be the visual changes?

In India, the '.EV' moniker is currently seen on the Tata Tiago.EV. This suffix will also make its way to the electrified versions of the Tigor and Nexon. They will flaunt '.EV' badges on the grille and fenders, and Tigor/Nexon.EV lettering across the tailgate. The design, features, and performance figures of the four-wheelers are unlikely to undergo any changes.

The EV range will get a wider color palette

Currently, Tata EVs are distinguished from their ICE counterparts by blue exterior accents. Implementation of the new branding will remove this requirement. Designers at the company can also now look at other exterior shades to give the EVs a vibrant appearance. As EVs are becoming mainstream, it is time they look as snazzy as their ICE counterparts on our shores.

What Tata EVs are available in India?

In India, Tata Motors currently retails four electric cars. They are the Tigor EV, Nexon EV, Tiago.EV and the fleet-only Xpres-T EV. An electrified version of the Punch micro-SUV is also in the works.