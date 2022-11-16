Auto

Meet EaS-E, India's cheapest electric car at Rs. 4.8 lakh

Meet EaS-E, India's cheapest electric car at Rs. 4.8 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 16, 2022, 02:47 pm 2 min read

PMV EaS-E is 2,915mm long (Photo credit: PMV Electric)

Mumbai-based PMV Electric has launched its first offering, the EaS-E in India with an introductory price of Rs. 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The micro EV is the most affordable electric car on sale in the country as of now. Order books for the compact car are now open and the introductory pricing will only be applicable to the first 10,000 customers.

Context Why does this story matter?

Electrification has been a top priority in the automotive world in recent years. However, the other issue that needs to be tackled is "traffic congestion," especially in tier-1 cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi.

To tackle this issue, PMV Electric has unveiled its first-ever all-electric micro car, the EaS-E. The quadricycle primarily targets city dwellers looking for an affordable EV for everyday use.

Exteriors The micro EV flaunts a full-width taillight and designer wheels

The PMV EaS-E has a "Smart Car" design language and flaunts a clamshell bonnet, a squared-out grille, circular LED headlamp units, a full-width LED DRL, and a raked windscreen. It is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. A full-width LED taillight is available at the rear. It is 2,915mm long, 1,157mm wide, 1,600mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,080mm.

Information It promises a range of up to 200km

The PMV EaS-E draws power from a PMSM electric motor paired with an IP67-rated 10kWh lithium iron phosphate battery pack. The setup generates a maximum power of 13.4hp and a peak torque of 50Nm. The EV promises a range of up to 200km.

Interiors The EV features power windows and cruise control

Inside, the PMV EaS-E has a compact two-seater cabin and features a dual-tone dashboard, fabric upholstery, keyless entry, cruise control, power windows, manual AC, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV houses two LCD screens for the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment panel, along with a Bluetooth-enabled audio system. Passengers' safety is ensured by a driver airbag and pre-tensioned seatbelts.

Information PMV EaS-E: Pricing

The PMV EaS-E compact all-electric car will set you back by Rs. 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Only 10,000 units of the smart car will be available at the introductory pricing. The micro EV can now be booked via the brand's website.