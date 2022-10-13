Auto

BYD Atto 3 v/s MG ZS EV: Which is better?

BYD Atto 3 v/s MG ZS EV: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 13, 2022, 05:25 am 3 min read

Both EVs flaunt an all-LED lighting setup

BYD has taken the wraps off its second all-electric offering, the Atto 3 in India ahead of its launch in early 2023. It is based on the brand's tried-and-trusted architecture and intends to challenge the current reigning champion in the mid-sized electric SUV category, the MG ZS EV. But how does the newcomer fair against the current leader? Let's find out.

Context Why does this story matter?

MG Motor was one of the early movers in the long-distance EV segment in India with the ZS EV in 2019.

The car was praised for its long list of features and a practical driving range of over 400km on single charge.

However, with the entry of BYD's Atto 3 in the mid-sized EV category, the competition will likely rise to a new level.

Exteriors BYD Atto 3 has an overall attractive design

BYD ATTO 3 is underpinned by the brand's "e-Platform 3.0" and flaunts a muscular hood, a closed-off grille, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, roof rails, connected LED taillights, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. MG ZS EV sports a typical SUV silhouette and features a sculpted bonnet, a grille with an integrated charging port, swept-back LED headlights, wrap-around LED taillamps, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Performance Atto 3 has a claimed range of up to 512km

Tje Atto 3 is backed by an electric motor linked to a 60.48kWh battery pack. The setup generates 201hp/310Nm. The EV promises to deliver a range of up to 512km. The ZS EV is powered by an electric motor paired with a 50.3kWh battery pack. The powertrain develops 173hp/280Nm. The SUV has a claimed range of up to 461km on a single charge.

Interiors Both the EVs feature multiple airbags and ADAS functions

The Atto 3 gets a spacious cabin with a powered driver's seat, multi-colored ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.8-inch rotating infotainment touchscreen, and a 360-degree-view camera. The ZS EV has a five-seater cabin with a wireless charger, connected car technology, automatic climate control, a 10.1-inch infotainment panel, ABS, and EBD. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions on both EVs.

Our verdict BYD Atto 3 v/s MG ZS EV

In India, the MG ZS EV ranges between Rs. 22.58 lakh and Rs. 26.6 lakh, while the BYD Atto 3 is expected to cost around Rs. 25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). While the ZS EV offers a premium SUV feel, our vote goes in favor of the Atto 3 for its futuristic looks, tech-loaded cabin, potent all-electric powertrain, and longer driving range.