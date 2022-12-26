Auto

Prior to launch in India, Citroen eC3 EV spied

Prior to launch in India, Citroen eC3 EV spied

Written by Pirzada Shakir Dec 26, 2022, 01:03 pm 2 min read

Citroen eC3 will deliver 250km of range. Representative image. (Photo credit: Citroen)

French carmaker Citroen is expanding its line-up in India. The brand is now gearing up to launch its first-ever EV, the eC3, here. Ahead of its expected launch next month, the hatchback has been spied on in a production-ready guise. The picture suggests that it will feature split headlamps, steel wheels, squared tail lamps, roof rails, and a dual-tone paint job.

Why does this story matter?

India is slowly becoming one of the largest markets for electric vehicles, as several automakers are developing emission-free models for a sustainable future.

To meet the demand on our shores, French carmaker Citroen will introduce its first electric vehicle that will rival the likes of the Tata Tiago EV. It should rack up decent sales here.

The hatchback will feature dual-tone paint, steel wheels

The Citroen eC3 will retain the overall design of its sibling, the C3, featuring a sculpted clamshell bonnet, bumper-mounted headlights, dual-tone colors, a raked windscreen, and split-type v-shaped DRLs. On the sides, the EV will be flanked by ORVMs, body-colored door handles, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and steel wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a black bumper will grace the rear end.

It should deliver a range of around 250km

Technical specifications of the Citroen eC3 are yet to be revealed. However, we expect the car to be powered by an electric motor, paired with a 20-30kWh battery pack. The hatchback should deliver a range of up to 250km on a single charge.

The EV will get power windows and multiple airbags

Inside, the Citroen eC3 is expected to have a spacious cabin featuring fabric upholstery, a height-adjustable driver's seat, auto climate control, power windows, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV should house a digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers might be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Citroen eC3: Pricing and availability

Details regarding the pricing and availability of the Citroen eC3 will be disclosed by the carmaker at its launch event in January 2023. In India, we expect the EV to carry a premium over its ICE-powered sibling, which starts at Rs. 5.88 lakh (ex-showroom).