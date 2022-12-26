Auto

Top 5 cars launched in 2022 under Rs. 15 lakh

Top 5 cars launched in 2022 under Rs. 15 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 26, 2022, 11:00 am 3 min read

Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered in 5 trim levels (Photo credit: Mahindra)

The year 2022 has been a busy one for the automotive industry in India. Several brands such as Tata Motors, Toyota, Mahindra, and Volkswagen have introduced their latest four-wheelers on our shores. They include sedans, hatchbacks, SUVs, and EVs. As the year comes to an end, let us have a look at the top five launches under Rs. 15 lakh.

Toyota Glanza: Price starts at Rs. 6.59 lakh

Toyota Glanza has a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-lined mono-slat grille, projector LED headlights with L-shaped LED DRLs, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The hatchback houses a head-up display, an Arkamys-sourced audio system, a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and six airbags. It runs on a 1.2-liter, four-cylinder, dual VVT petrol engine that makes 89hp/113Nm. The mill is mated to a 5-speed manual/AMT gearbox.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Price begins at Rs. 10.48 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets a chrome-finished grille, sleek LED headlights, roof rails, 17-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. Ventilated front seats, a head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, six airbags, and a 9.0-inch infotainment system, are available inside. It is fueled by a 1.5-liter K-series petrol engine (100hp/135Nm). A strong-hybrid setup comprising a 1.5-liter TNGA engine (91hp/122Nm) is also offered.

Volkswagen Virtus: Price starts at Rs. 11.32 lakh

The Volkswagen Virtus sedan flaunts a long hood, a chromed grille, projector LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs, 16-inch gloss black alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. Inside, there are five seats, a sunroof, a multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel. It is backed by a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine (114hp/175Nm) and a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol mill (148hp/250Nm).

Mahindra Scorpio-N: Price begins at Rs. 11.99 lakh

The Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV offers a chrome-slatted grille, projector LED headlights, dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, and vertically stacked LED taillamps. It features a spacious six/seven-seater cabin with a sunroof, over 70 connected car functions, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel. The car gets a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine (200hp/380Nm) and a 2.0-liter diesel motor offered in two tunes (130hp and 172hp).

2022 Tata Tigor EV: Price starts at Rs. 12.49 lakh

The 2022 Tata Tigor EV has a closed front grille surrounded by a blue accent, automatic headlamps, 14-inch wheels, a roof-mounted antenna, and LED taillamps. Inside, there are five seats, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, cruise control, a tire pressure monitoring system, and a rear-view camera. It runs on a 75hp/170Nm electric powertrain and delivers a range of up to 315km per charge.