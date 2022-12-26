Auto

#AutoBytes: Top 4 cars we said goodbye to in 2022

Volkswagen Polo was the brand's first model in India to wear the GT badge (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

The year 2022 was one of the busiest for the Indian automotive market, with multiple cars and brands making their way here. However, we also witnessed the departure of some capable models due to their dropping sales numbers and the ever-increasing input costs incurred to comply with stricter emission norms. Here's our list of the top cars we bid adieu to this year.

Volkswagen Polo was the first choice for hatchback enthusiasts

Volkswagen Polo was available between Rs. 6.45 lakh and Rs. 10.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback has a muscular bonnet, twin-pod headlights, a chrome-lined grille, wrap-around taillights, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the five-seater cabin has a dual-tone dashboard, cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, electronic stability control, and dual airbags. It is powered by a 1.0-liter, TSI, turbocharged petrol engine that makes 108hp/175Nm.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross was a practical crossover

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross was offered between Rs. 8.95 lakh to Rs. 12.92 lakh (ex-showroom). The crossover has a sculpted bonnet, projector LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. On the inside, the spacious five-seater has a reclining rear seat, automatic climate control, dual airbags, and ISOFIX seat mounts. It is backed by a 1.5-liter K-series petrol engine (103hp/138Nm) with mild hybrid technology.

Hyundai ELANTRA was a luxurious D-segment sedan

Hyundai ELANTRA ranged between Rs. 17.86 lakh to Rs. 21.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan sports a sloping roofline, a chrome-surrounded grille, LED headlights with DRLs, designer alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. The luxurious five-seater cabin features an Infinity audio system, a wireless charger, and six airbags. It has two powertrain options: a 2.0-liter petrol engine (150hp/192Nm) and a 1.5-liter diesel mill (114hp/250Nm).

Mahindra Alturas G4 was a flagship SUV for the brand

The last recorded price of Mahindra Alturas G4 was Rs. 30.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV features a muscular hood, a chrome-slatted grille, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and an all-LED lighting setup. Inside, the seven-seater cabin gets a dual-tone dashboard, leather upholstery, a sunroof, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel, multiple airbags, and ADAS functions. It draws power from a 2.2-liter diesel engine that churns out 178hp/420Nm.