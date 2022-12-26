Auto

2023 Honda CBF190R streetfighter, with a refreshed look, goes official

Written by Pirzada Shakir Dec 26, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

2023 CBF190R is powered by a 184.4cc, single-cylinder engine (Photo credit: Honda)

Sundiro Honda has updated the CBF190R for MY-2023 with a minor re-design, and it now looks similar to the Hornet 2.0. The motorcycle features new decals and livery to make it stand out while retaining the sporty, sharp, and attractive design language of its predecessor. For highlights, the streetfighter flaunts a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and an upward-bent exhaust.

Why does this story matter?

Honda is one of the top bikemakers across the globe, with multiple victories in motorsport events such as MotoGP, World Superbike Championship, FIM Motocross World Championship, and Dakar rally.

The brand has updated the CBF190R model with a refreshed design to appeal to young buyers looking for a capable motorcycle in the sub-200cc category.

It will not reach our shores anytime soon.

The two-wheeler sports an all-LED lighting setup

The 2023 CBF190R retains the overall silhouette of the outgoing model and flaunts an angular headlight, a sloping fuel tank, a wide handlebar, a stepped-up seat, a slim tail section with integrated grab rails, and an upward-bent exhaust. It gets an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console, and 17-inch blue-colored alloy wheels. The two-wheeler is a lightweight offering, tipping the scales at 142kg.

It is fueled by a 184cc, single-cylinder engine

The 2023 CBF190R is powered by a 184.4cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that generates a maximum power of 16.61hp at 8,000rpm and 16.3Nm of peak torque at 8,000rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The bike gets disc brakes and single-channel ABS

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2023 CBF190R is equipped with disc brakes on the front as well as the rear wheel, along with single-channel ABS to avoid skidding while braking. The suspension duties on the streetfighter motorcycle are taken care of by golden-colored inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

2023 CBF190R: Pricing

The 2023 CBF190R has been priced at approximately Rs. 1.91 lakh (excluding taxes) in the Chinese market, which is significantly more than its Indian counterpart, Honda Hornet 2.0. The streetfighter is unlikely to arrive on our shores.