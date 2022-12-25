Auto

Modified Royal Enfield Scram 411 by Bombay Custom Works showcased

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 25, 2022

Mumbai-based Bombay Custom Works has revealed its version of Royal Enfield's Scram 411 model under the brand's Custom World initiative. The heavily-modified motorcycle fits into the supermoto genre. It looks quirky and cool with hand-painted bodywork and custom-made 17-inch wire-spoked wheels. While it uses the engine and frame from the donor bike, it gets a revised sub-frame that provides a minimalist appearance.

Why does this story matter?

People have always been customizing bikes, either to make a style statement or to suit their riding needs.

The Custom World initiative, under the Royal Enfield Custom World program, allows designers and custom builders to fabricate a one-off motorcycle using any existing Royal Enfield platform, to showcase their craftsmanship and individuality.

Bombay Custom Works' Scram 411 is the newest to join the list.

The supermoto has a rider-only saddle and all-LED lighting

The modified Scram 411 has eye-catching looks and features a peanut-shaped hand-painted fuel tank that showcases the skyline of Mumbai. Bright colors such as cyan, pink, and yellow dominate the livery of the motorcycle. It has a unique LED headlamp, dirt bike-style front plate, high-set fenders, a ribbed-style single-piece seat, and custom-made 17-inch wire-spoked wheels with grippier road-biased tires. It has an exposed sub-frame.

It is backed by a 24hp, 411cc engine

The custom-made Royal Enfield Scram 411 is fueled by a 411cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 24hp and a peak torque of 32Nm. The motor is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

It is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For rider safety, the specially-made Scram 411 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for an overall improved braking performance. Suspension duties on the supermoto are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit attached to a box-section swingarm on the rear end.

What about its availability?

The modified Scram 411 by Bombay Custom Works is a one-off project sanctioned by Royal Enfield under its Custom World initiative. The motorcycle is not meant for sale to the general public, as it is not a road-legal offering.