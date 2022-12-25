Auto

Prior to debut, Tata Safari (facelift) found testing in India

Prior to debut, Tata Safari (facelift) found testing in India

Written by Pirzada Shakir Dec 25, 2022, 03:46 pm 2 min read

2023 Tata Safari will derive power from the same 2.0-liter diesel engine (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

The facelifted version of Tata Motors' flagship SUV, the Safari, was spotted doing test runs in India. It is expected to be launched on our shores by mid-2023. The test mule of the four-wheeler, albeit in a camouflaged avatar, featured a bumper-mounted, radar-based ADAS trans-receiver. The Safari (facelift) will likely pack an all-new infotainment panel and a 360-degree-view camera besides a few cosmetic changes.

Why does this story matter?

In India, Tata Motors re-introduced the Safari SUV in 2021 as its flagship offering. Unlike the previous generation version, the new model sits on a monocoque chassis derived from Land Rover.

The upcoming Safari (facelift) will likely be the first offering from the brand to feature Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology.

This move by the automaker will help increase the SUV's popularity.

The SUV will feature a chromed grille and 18-inch wheels

The facelifted Tata Safari will flaunt a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille, projector headlamps with dual-function LED DRLs, a skid plate, rain-sensing wipers, and dual-tone body color. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, roof rails, ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna will grace the rear end of the SUV.

It will be fueled by a 2.0-liter diesel engine

The upcoming Tata Safari will continue to draw power from the same 2.0-liter, 'Kryotec,' inline-four, turbocharged diesel engine that produces a maximum power of 168hp and a peak torque of 350Nm. The motor should likely be linked to a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox.

It will be equipped with multiple airbags and ADAS functions

Inside, the Tata Safari (facelift) will have a six-seater cabin and feature a dual-tone dashboard, leather upholstery, powered front seats, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV will house a semi-digital instrument cluster and a large infotainment console with the latest connectivity options. For passengers' safety, it will get a 360-degree-view camera, multiple airbags, and ADAS functions.

Tata Safari (facelift): Pricing and availability

Details regarding the pricing and availability of the facelifted Tata Safari will be revealed at the time of its launch, sometime in mid-2023. The updated SUV will carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 15.45 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.