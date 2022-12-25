Auto

2023 NIO EC7 debuts with an impressive range of 920km

2023 NIO EC7 flaunts an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: NIO)

EV maker NIO has taken the wraps off the EC7 for the global markets with a starting price tag of CNY 488,000 (approximately Rs. 57.67 lakh). It is a luxury-focused coupe SUV that features a cabin with a lounge-style Ottoman seat for the front passenger, and an impressive range of up to 920km on a single charge. Deliveries are expected to begin in mid-2023.

Founded in 2014, NIO has its presence felt in the various global markets with a variety of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) in the sedan and SUV categories.

The 'Blue Sky Coming' logo showcases the brand's commitment to a sustainable future.

The 2023 EC7 is the newest offering from the EV maker and it primarily targets the market of the Audi Q8 e-tron.

The SUV flaunts a coupe-like sloping roofline and alloy wheels

The 2023 NIO EC7 follows the brand's futuristic design philosophy and flaunts an aggressive shark-nose closed-off grille, bumper-mounted LED headlights, split-type DRLs, a muscular bonnet, and a wide air dam. The EV is flanked on the sides by indicator-mounted ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and designer alloy wheels. A pop-out rear wing, connected LED taillights, and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.

It promises a range of up to 920km

The 2023 NIO EC7 draws power from a twin electric motor setup in an all-wheel-drive configuration, that is paired to either a 75kWh, 100kWh, or 150kWh battery pack. The EV promises a maximum driving range of up to 920km with the top-spec 150kWh battery pack.

The EV gets reclining rear seats and LiDAR-based ADAS functions

The 2023 NIO EC7 gets a luxurious five-seater cabin and features leather upholstery, a smart electrochromic glass roof, a lounge-style Ottoman front passenger seat, reclining rear seats, multi-zone climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster, a free-standing infotainment panel, and an integrated 'NOMI' robotic assistant. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and LiDAR-based ADAS functions.

2023 NIO EC7: Pricing

In the Chinese market, the 2023 NIO EC7 starts at CNY 488,000 (approximately Rs. 57.67 lakh) for the base variant and goes up to CNY 578,000 (roughly Rs. 68.3 lakh) for the range-topping trim. Deliveries are expected to begin by mid-2023.