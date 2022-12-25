Auto

BUGATTI delivers the final unit of super-exclusive Centodieci hypercar

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 25, 2022, 02:27 pm 2 min read

The last BUGATTI Centodieci flaunts a Black Carbon rear wing (Photo credit: BUGATTI)

French hypercar maker BUGATTI has delivered the 10th and final unit of the super-exclusive Centodieci hypercar to its owner. Created as a homage to the legendary EB110 model of the late 1990s, the coupe pushes the boundaries of design, technology, and performance with a modern-age carbon fiber chassis and a powerful 8.0-liter, quad-turbocharged, W16 engine. The last unit features a Quartz White paint scheme.

Why does this story matter?

Created alongside the limited-edition Divo model, the Centodieci represents the pinnacle of design and performance for BUGATTI till now.

It was revealed in August 2019 to commemorate 110 years of the carmaker's existence and dominance in the hypercar segment.

Limited to just 10 units worldwide, the coupe was hand-built at the brand's Molsheim facility by a team of highly skilled mechanics and craftspeople.

The coupe flaunts the signature horseshoe grille and a diffuser

The BUGATTI Centodieci features design elements such as the wedge-shaped air splitter from the EB110 model and flaunts a muscular hood, sweptback LED headlights with DRLs, a signature horseshoe grille, and a sloping roofline. On the sides, it gets diamond-shaped air vents on the B-pillars, and lightweight forged wheels. Eight individual LED taillamp elements, quad exhaust tips, and a diffuser grace the rear.

It is backed by an 8.0-liter W16 engine

The limited-edition BUGATTI Centodieci draws power from an 8.0-liter, quad-turbocharged, W16 engine that churns out 1,600hp of maximum power. The mill is mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox, along with an all-wheel-drive system.

The last unit of Centodieci features Light Blue Sport upholstery

On the inside, the last unit of the BUGATTI Centodieci features bespoke Light Blue Sport leather upholstery on the dashboard, center console, door panels, racing-type bucket seats, and even the multifunctional steering wheel. It flaunts a special doorsill, displaying the model name and number. The coupe gets automatic climate control for comfort and multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and traction control for passengers' safety.

How much does it cost?

The BUGATTI Centodieci is a special celebratory hypercar created by the carmaker. The limited-run model was sold out even before its official reveal. The pricing details were not disclosed to the general public, as all ten units are bespoke creations.