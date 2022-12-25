Auto

2023 BMW X1 v/s 2023 Audi Q3: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 25, 2022, 11:57 am 2 min read

Both SUVs flaunt all-LED lighting setup

German automaker BMW has officially commenced bookings for the 2023 iteration of the X1 in the Indian market. It is an entry-level SUV for the brand on our shores. However, it faces a steep challenge for the champion's crown in form of the Q3 SUV from its rival Audi. Between these two premium compact SUVs, which one makes more sense?

Why does this story matter?

SUVs have become the most popular car type in India in recent years. Almost every automaker is jumping on the bandwagon to benefit from the trend.

BMW was one of the early movers in the premium compact SUV segment on our shores with the X1 in 2009.

However, it was soon overshadowed by Audi's most loved model, the Q3 in 2011.

Audi Q3 looks more pleasing to the eye

The 2023 BMW X1 flaunts a muscular hood, enlarged kidney grille, swept-back LED headlights with inverted L-shaped DRLs, roof rails, flush-fitted door handles, boomerang-shaped wrap-around LED taillamps, silvered skid plates, and designer alloy wheels. The 2023 Audi Q3 sports a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, Matrix LED headlights with integrated DRLs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, wrap-around LED taillights, and 18-inch alloy rims.

BMW X1 is offered with multiple engine options

The X1 is fueled by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system (215hp), a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill (134hp), and a 2.0-liter diesel motor in two tunes: 148hp and 202hp. The Q3 is offered with a 2.0-liter, inline-four, TFSI, turbo-petrol engine that generates 187.4hp/320Nm. Transmission duties on the former are handled by a 7-speed DCT gearbox, while the latter gets a 7-speed torque-converter unit.

Both SUVs are equipped with multiple airbags

The 2023 X1 features a height-adjustable driver's seat, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a Harman Kardon sound system, a curved panel with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.7-inch iDrive 8 infotainment system. The 2023 Q3 has premium leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, powered and ventilated front seats, a 10-speaker Audi sound system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.1-inch infotainment panel.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2023 Audi Q3 ranges between Rs. 44.89 lakh and Rs. 50.39 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), while the pricing for the 2023 BMW X1 is yet to be disclosed. For reference, the X1 starts at $39,100 (around Rs. 32.29 lakh) in the US. In our opinion, the BMW X1 is a better choice as it offers multiple engine options and more features.