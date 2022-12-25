Auto

Yamaha Cygnus Griffus Monster Energy Edition breaks cover: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 25, 2022, 10:43 am 2 min read

Yamaha Cygnus Griffus Monster Energy Edition gets disc brakes on both wheels

Japanese automaker Yamaha has unveiled the Monster Energy Edition of the Cygnus Griffus for the global markets. The scooter is one of the most popular 125cc offerings for the brand. While the new two-wheeler retains the overall design of the model on sale now, it gets a special blue and black livery. Deliveries of the scooter are expected to start in early 2023.

Yamaha is one of the most popular automakers in the world, with a wide variety of sporty scooters in its portfolio.

The brand introduced the Cygnus Griffus in the global markets as an aggressive-looking alternative to the 125cc commuter scooters to target college students and young professionals.

The automaker is now trying to entice more customers by introducing its special edition model.

The scooter has Monster Energy decals and dual-pod headlights

The Yamaha Cygnus Griffus Monster Energy Edition follows the brand's modern design language. It flaunts apron-mounted dual-pod headlights, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, silver-colored brake levers, a flat footboard, a single-piece stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillight. It also features 'Monster Energy' and 'Eneos' decals and packs a digital instrument cluster. The scooter rides on designer alloy wheels.

It is backed by a 124cc, single-cylinder engine

The Yamaha Cygnus Griffus Monster Energy Edition draws power from a 124cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that delivers a maximum power of 12hp. The scooter also features the brand's proprietary Blue Core technology that helps increase fuel efficiency.

The two-wheeler is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For the safety of the rider, the Yamaha Cygnus Griffus Monster Energy Edition comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Combined Braking System (CBS) for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the special-edition scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorber units at the rear end.

Yamaha Cygnus Griffus Monster Energy Edition: Pricing

In the Japanese market, the Yamaha Cygnus Griffus Monster Energy Edition can be yours at a price tag of JPY 368,500 (approximately Rs. 2.29 lakh). The scooter is expected to reach the dealerships there by January 30.