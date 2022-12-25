Auto

Lexus LX500d v/s Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC: Which is better?

Lexus LX500d v/s Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 25, 2022, 12:05 am 3 min read

Both SUVs roll on 22-inch alloy wheels

Japanese luxury carmaker Lexus has launched the 2023 iteration of the LX500d in the Indian market with a starting price tag of Rs. 2.82 crore (ex-showroom). It is the brand's most expensive and luxurious model on our shores. It goes up against the reigning champion in the full-size SUV segment, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC. However, which one offers more value? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The Maybach division of the German marque Mercedes-Benz is known for creating some of the most luxurious vehicles across the globe.

The GLS 600 4MATIC pampers its occupants with features such as heated and massaging seats, multi-color ambient lighting, and a premium sound system for a great experience.

However, the full-size SUV is now under attack from the butch-looking LX500d from Toyota-owned Lexus.

Lexus LX500d is visually more appealing

The Lexus LX500d flaunts a long and muscular hood, a chrome-slatted 'spindle grille,' swept-back tri-beam LED headlights with integrated v-shaped DRLs, roof rails, chrome-lined windows, and connected LED taillights. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC sports a sculpted clamshell bonnet, a chrome-slatted grille, sleek Matrix LED headlights with eyebrow-like DRLs, silvered roof rails, and wrap-around LED taillights. Both SUVs ride on 22-inch designer alloy wheels.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC packs a more powerful engine

The Lexus LX500d draws power from a 3.3-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 diesel engine that churns out 305hp/700Nm. The motor is mated to a 10-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC is fueled by a 4.0-liter, V8 petrol unit paired with a mild-hybrid system. It develops 550hp/730Nm. The mill is linked to a 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox. Both cars are equipped with an all-wheel-drive system.

Both SUVs get a panoramic sunroof and multi-color ambient lighting

The Lexus LX500d has a five-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery, powered seats in the front and middle rows, multi-zone climate control, and a 12.3-inch infotainment panel. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC has a 4/5-seater cabin with Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated seats with massage function, a premium Burmester sound system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 12.3-inch MBUX infotainment console.

Which one should you buy?

In India, Lexus LX500d ranges between Rs. 2.82 crore to Rs. 2.83 crore, while the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC carries a price tag of Rs. 2.92 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). The LX500d offers a butch look. However, our vote goes in favor of the Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC for its powerful engine, luxurious cabin with intuitive MBUX infotainment console, and overall better value-for-money proposition.