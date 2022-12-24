Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Maruti Suzuki has updated the SmartPlay Pro+ system on the Baleno to support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The new features can be installed by owners via an over-the-air (OTA) software update or by downloading the firmware to the infotainment panel through the company's official website/smartphone app. This eliminates the need to visit an authorized service station, just for updating purposes.
Why does this story matter?
- The Baleno is a significant model for Maruti Suzuki in the Indian market. The premium hatchback was one of the first cars to be introduced under the NEXA portfolio.
- The updated 2022 iteration has an evolutionary design change over the outgoing version and gets segment-first features such as a head-up display and a 360-degree-view camera.
- With wireless connectivity, the car will attract more buyers.
The car flaunts all-LED lighting setup and 16-inch alloy wheels
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno retains the silhouette of the outgoing model and flaunts a redesigned front fascia with a muscular hood, projector LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a new-age chrome-surrounded grille, a raked windscreen, and a wide air dam. The hatchback is flanked on the sides by indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights are available at the rear.
It is powered by a 1.2-liter, K-Series petrol engine
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno draws power from a 1.2-liter dual VVT, K-Series, inline-four petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 89hp and a peak torque of 113Nm. The transmission duties are taken care of by either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.
The hatchback gets a head-up display and 6 airbags
On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno has a spacious five-seater cabin and features a dual-tone dashboard, premium fabric upholstery, a head-up display, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. The hatchback packs an Arkamys sound system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Pricing
In India, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno will set you back by Rs. 6.49 lakh for the base Sigma variant and Rs. 9.71 lakh for the range-topping Alpha AMT trim level (all prices, ex-showroom). The hatchback can be booked online or through the brand's NEXA dealerships.