Auto

Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 24, 2022, 05:30 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Baleno features ambient lighting (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has updated the SmartPlay Pro+ system on the Baleno to support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The new features can be installed by owners via an over-the-air (OTA) software update or by downloading the firmware to the infotainment panel through the company's official website/smartphone app. This eliminates the need to visit an authorized service station, just for updating purposes.

Why does this story matter?

The Baleno is a significant model for Maruti Suzuki in the Indian market. The premium hatchback was one of the first cars to be introduced under the NEXA portfolio.

The updated 2022 iteration has an evolutionary design change over the outgoing version and gets segment-first features such as a head-up display and a 360-degree-view camera.

With wireless connectivity, the car will attract more buyers.

The car flaunts all-LED lighting setup and 16-inch alloy wheels

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno retains the silhouette of the outgoing model and flaunts a redesigned front fascia with a muscular hood, projector LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a new-age chrome-surrounded grille, a raked windscreen, and a wide air dam. The hatchback is flanked on the sides by indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights are available at the rear.

It is powered by a 1.2-liter, K-Series petrol engine

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno draws power from a 1.2-liter dual VVT, K-Series, inline-four petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 89hp and a peak torque of 113Nm. The transmission duties are taken care of by either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

The hatchback gets a head-up display and 6 airbags

On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno has a spacious five-seater cabin and features a dual-tone dashboard, premium fabric upholstery, a head-up display, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. The hatchback packs an Arkamys sound system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Pricing

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno will set you back by Rs. 6.49 lakh for the base Sigma variant and Rs. 9.71 lakh for the range-topping Alpha AMT trim level (all prices, ex-showroom). The hatchback can be booked online or through the brand's NEXA dealerships.