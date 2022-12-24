Auto

Mahindra Thar's 2WD variant spotted testing ahead of launch

Written by Pirzada Shakir Dec 24, 2022, 05:11 pm 2 min read

Mahindra Thar's 2WD model will flaunt circular headlight units. Representative image (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Homegrown carmaker Mahindra is currently working on a more affordable variant of the Thar for the Indian market. The SUV was spotted doing test runs on our shores recently. The leaked images showcased the upcoming model with a rear-wheel-drive system in place of the shift-on-fly four-wheel-drive unit. The offroad-biased four-wheeler is expected to pack a smaller 1.5-liter diesel engine, likely from the Bolero Neo.

Why does this story matter?

Thar is a capable off-roader in Mahindra's line-up. It offers a combination of an automatic transmission with a low-range four-wheel-drive system, a first for a made-in-India vehicle.

To make it more affordable, the automaker is now planning to offer the SUV with a 2WD version, along with a 1.5-liter diesel engine.

The new 2WD model could be offered with multiple trim levels as well.

The SUV will feature circular headlamps and tailgate-mounted spare wheel

The Mahindra Thar 2WD will have an aggressive design and feature a sculpted bonnet, a signature multi-slat grille, fender-mounted indicators, dual-tone bumpers, and circular halogen headlamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by squared-out windows, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels. The rear end of the SUV will be graced by rectangular-shaped LED taillights and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

It will be powered by a 1.5-liter diesel engine

The Mahindra Thar 2WD is most likely to be fueled by a 1.5-liter mHawk100 engine from Bolero Neo, with Multi-Terrain Technology (MTT). The motor should churn out a maximum of 100hp and a peak torque of 260Nm.

The offroader will get hill descent control, ABS, and EBD

The Mahindra Thar 2WD will have a spacious cabin featuring automatic climate control, keyless entry, fabric upholstery, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should pack a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. For the safety of the passengers, the SUV will be equipped with multiple airbags, rear parking sensors, hill descent control, ISOFIX child mounts, ABS, and EBD.

Mahindra Thar 2WD: Pricing and availability

Details regarding the availability and pricing of the upcoming Mahindra Thar 2WD variant will be revealed during its launch in India, sometime in the coming months. When launched, we expect it to start at around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).