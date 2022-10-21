Auto

SKODA KUSHAQ Anniversary Edition launched at Rs. 15.6 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 21, 2022, 04:40 pm 2 min read

SKODA KUSHAQ Anniversary Edition features all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: SKODA)

SKODA has launched the Anniversary Edition of the KUSHAQ in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 15.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is based on the range-topping Style trim level. For highlights, the Czech carmaker has re-introduced the 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and updated the vehicle with cosmetic enhancements. The car remains mechanically identical, featuring a 1.0-liter TSI and a 1.5-liter TSI engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

SKODA has a long history of 120 years as an automaker. The brand is known for creating luxurious yet sporty sedans and SUVs at value-for-money pricing.

The KUSHAQ is a mid-size SUV from the brand and is currently one of the safest offerings in India with a 5-star G-NCAP crash-safety rating.

The Anniversary Edition commemorates the car's success on our shores.

Exteriors The SUV has all-LED lighting and special 'Anniversary Edition' stickering

The SKODA KUSHAQ Anniversary Edition retains the aggressive design and features a special 'Anniversary Edition' badging and stickering. The SUV flaunts a muscular bonnet, split-type LED headlights, a signature butterfly grille, silvered skid plates, a wide air dam, roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.

Information It is backed by two turbo-petrol engine options

The KUSHAQ Anniversary Edition is offered with a 1.5-liter, TSI, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates 150hp/250Nm, and a 1.0-liter, TSI, inline-triple, turbo-petrol mill that produces 115hp/175Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors It features ventilated front seats and ambient lighting

Inside, the KUSHAQ Anniversary Edition has a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, tire pressure monitoring system, and traction control.

Information SKODA KUSHAQ Anniversary Edition: Pricing

In India, the SKODA KUSHAQ Anniversary Edition will set you back by Rs. 15.59 lakh for the 1.0-liter TSI MT variant and Rs. 19.09 lakh for the top-spec 1.5-liter TSI DSG trim (all prices, ex-showroom).

