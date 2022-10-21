SKODA KUSHAQ Anniversary Edition launched at Rs. 15.6 lakh
SKODA has launched the Anniversary Edition of the KUSHAQ in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 15.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is based on the range-topping Style trim level. For highlights, the Czech carmaker has re-introduced the 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and updated the vehicle with cosmetic enhancements. The car remains mechanically identical, featuring a 1.0-liter TSI and a 1.5-liter TSI engine.
- SKODA has a long history of 120 years as an automaker. The brand is known for creating luxurious yet sporty sedans and SUVs at value-for-money pricing.
- The KUSHAQ is a mid-size SUV from the brand and is currently one of the safest offerings in India with a 5-star G-NCAP crash-safety rating.
- The Anniversary Edition commemorates the car's success on our shores.
The SKODA KUSHAQ Anniversary Edition retains the aggressive design and features a special 'Anniversary Edition' badging and stickering. The SUV flaunts a muscular bonnet, split-type LED headlights, a signature butterfly grille, silvered skid plates, a wide air dam, roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.
The KUSHAQ Anniversary Edition is offered with a 1.5-liter, TSI, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates 150hp/250Nm, and a 1.0-liter, TSI, inline-triple, turbo-petrol mill that produces 115hp/175Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.
Inside, the KUSHAQ Anniversary Edition has a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, tire pressure monitoring system, and traction control.
In India, the SKODA KUSHAQ Anniversary Edition will set you back by Rs. 15.59 lakh for the 1.0-liter TSI MT variant and Rs. 19.09 lakh for the top-spec 1.5-liter TSI DSG trim (all prices, ex-showroom).