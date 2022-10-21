Auto

How Mercedes-Benz aims to end road accidents by 2050

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 21, 2022, 03:02 pm 2 min read

New-generation Mercedes-Benz cars are equipped with Level 2 ADAS functions (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz plans to have zero road accidents involving its cars by 2050. The brand is calling this mission "Vision Zero" and plans to achieve an accident-free future by developing autonomous driving technology along with suggesting improvements in road infrastructure to various global authorities. Currently, all of its new-generation vehicles are equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

Fatalities in road accidents have been increasing in recent years, across the globe. India alone accounted for over 1,55,000 deaths in 2021, according to data from National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

To make roads safer for all, Mercedes-Benz is moving ahead with its Vision Zero plan.

The brand has a long history of implementing effective active and passive safety systems in its vehicles.

Vision Zero is a highly ambitious plan by Mercedes-Benz, created to put an end to road accidents involving its cars by 2050. The carmaker has been steadily developing various driver-assistance systems and autonomous driving technology in recent years to drastically reduce the chances of an accident. The brand has also been evaluating real-world accidents since 1969 and is actively suggesting infrastructure improvements.

"At Mercedes-Benz, we are pursuing our vision of accident-free driving. In other words: no more accidents involving a Mercedes vehicle," quoted Paul Dick, head of vehicle safety at Mercedes-Benz. He added that autonomous driving will be a decisive contributor to Vision Zero's success.

Technology Mercedes-Benz is considered a pioneer in safety technology

Mercedes-Benz is considered a pioneer in safety with various safety systems such as electronic stability control, traction control (Anti-Slip Regulation), automated emergency braking (Pre-Safe), radar-based adaptive cruise control (Distronic), and a few others available on its cars. The German automaker has implemented some of these safety measures from as early as the 1970s. These systems have helped drastically reduce the overall number of fatalities.