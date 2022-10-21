Auto

2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 SP2 unveiled: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 21, 2022, 12:55 pm 2 min read

2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP2 is offered in a special 'Winter Test' livery (Photo credit: Ducati)

Ducati has unveiled the MY2023 iterations of the Streetfighter V4 and the track-focused Streetfighter V4 SP2 as a part of its 2023 Ducati World Premier. The motorcycles are essentially stripped-down versions of the flagship Panigale V4 model and feature a head-turning look along with multiple electronic riding aids. Both variants are powered by a 1,103cc, liquid-cooled, Desmosedici Stradale engine that makes 208hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Streetfighter model was created by Damien Basset of the Ducati design team in 2009 as a slightly less-focused version of the iconic Desmosedici RR model.

It was praised by critics and was an instant hit among buyers looking to upgrade from the Monster range of motorcycles.

The 2023 iteration follows the brand's modern design philosophy and features various aerodynamic elements for better performance.

Design The superbikes flaunt carbon fiber winglets and forged alloy wheels

2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 in Ducati Red color scheme

The 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 SP2 retain the aggressive design language of the current model. Both the bikes flaunt a muscular 17-liter fuel tank, an angular LED headlight, carbon fiber winglets, a rider-only saddle, a wide handlebar, an underbelly exhaust, golden-colored front forks, and a sleek LED taillight. They pack a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster and ride on 17-inch forged alloy wheels.

Information They draw power from a 208hp, 1,103cc V4 engine

The 2023 Streetfighter V4 and V4 SP2 are powered by the same 1,103cc, liquid-cooled, Desmosedici Stradale, V4 engine that churns out a maximum power of 208hp and a peak torque of 123Nm. Both bikes feature a 6-speed gearbox with a quick-shifter.

Safety They are equipped with cornering ABS and traction control

For rider safety, both the 2023 Streetfighter V4 and V4 SP2 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, engine brake control, wheelie control, ride-by-wire throttle, and multiple riding modes. Suspension duties are taken care of by 43mm fully-adjustable inverted forks on the front and an adjustable mono-shock unit attached to a single-sided swingarm on the rear end.

Information 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 SP2: Pricing

Pricing for the 2023 Streetfighter V4 and V4 SP2 will be announced in the coming weeks. We expect them to carry a premium over the current generation V4 and V4 SP2, which cost Rs. 22.15 lakh and Rs. 34.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) respectively.