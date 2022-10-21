Porsche 911 Carrera Panamericana Special unveiled as a one-off supercar
German supercar marque Porsche has revealed a unique 911 Carrera Panamericana Special. The car is a one-off model conceptualized as a tribute to the 1952 356 race car. It is based on the 2022 911 Carrera S cabriolet variant and wears the number "11" on the doors to mirror the race car. The brand intends to auction the car in 2023.
- The Carrera Panamericana was a border-to-border sedan rally racing event that took place in Mexico between 1950 to 1954. It was considered the most dangerous race in the 1950s.
- Porsche participated in the event for the first time in 1952 with the iconic 356 race car.
- The 911 Carrera Panamericana Special is the second car to be commissioned by the brand's Latin America division.
The Porsche 911 Carrera Panamericana Special features a unique Gentian Blue Metallic with a Graffiti gray soft top, specifically designed for the one-off supercar. It flaunts oval-shaped projector LED headlights, a muscular bonnet, flared wheel arches, and body-colored 20-inch (front) and 21-inch (rear) designer wheels with a gray center. The rear end is graced by connected LED taillamps and dual exhaust tips.
The special edition 911 is powered by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, flat-six petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 473.4hp and a peak torque of 570Nm. The mill is paired with an 8-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox.
The 911 Carrera Panamericana Special has a sporty yet luxurious cabin with Crayon gray leather upholstery, a dual-tone dashboard with "La Carrera Panamericana 1952" inscription, racing-type bucket seats with "La Carrera Panamericana" embroidered on the headrest, laser-engraved key cases, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The supercar packs a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.
The Porsche 911 Carrera Panamericana Special is a one-off model commissioned by the brand's Latin America and Mexico division. The German marque has revealed that the supercar will be auctioned in 2023 and a portion of the proceeds will be used for a good cause.