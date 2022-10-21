Auto

Porsche 911 Carrera Panamericana Special unveiled as a one-off supercar

Porsche 911 Carrera Panamericana Special unveiled as a one-off supercar

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 21, 2022, 11:43 am 2 min read

Porsche 911 Carrera Panamericana Special flaunts Gentian Blue Metallic paint scheme (Photo credit: Porsche)

German supercar marque Porsche has revealed a unique 911 Carrera Panamericana Special. The car is a one-off model conceptualized as a tribute to the 1952 356 race car. It is based on the 2022 911 Carrera S cabriolet variant and wears the number "11" on the doors to mirror the race car. The brand intends to auction the car in 2023.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Carrera Panamericana was a border-to-border sedan rally racing event that took place in Mexico between 1950 to 1954. It was considered the most dangerous race in the 1950s.

Porsche participated in the event for the first time in 1952 with the iconic 356 race car.

The 911 Carrera Panamericana Special is the second car to be commissioned by the brand's Latin America division.

Exteriors The cabriolet flaunts oval-shaped projector headlights and connected LED taillights

The Porsche 911 Carrera Panamericana Special features a unique Gentian Blue Metallic with a Graffiti gray soft top, specifically designed for the one-off supercar. It flaunts oval-shaped projector LED headlights, a muscular bonnet, flared wheel arches, and body-colored 20-inch (front) and 21-inch (rear) designer wheels with a gray center. The rear end is graced by connected LED taillamps and dual exhaust tips.

Information It draws power from a 3.0-liter, flat-six, turbo-petrol engine

The special edition 911 is powered by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, flat-six petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 473.4hp and a peak torque of 570Nm. The mill is paired with an 8-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox.

Interiors The supercar features Crayon gray leather upholstery and laser-engraved keys

The 911 Carrera Panamericana Special has a sporty yet luxurious cabin with Crayon gray leather upholstery, a dual-tone dashboard with "La Carrera Panamericana 1952" inscription, racing-type bucket seats with "La Carrera Panamericana" embroidered on the headrest, laser-engraved key cases, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The supercar packs a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information Porsche 911 Carrera Panamericana Special: What will it cost?

The Porsche 911 Carrera Panamericana Special is a one-off model commissioned by the brand's Latin America and Mexico division. The German marque has revealed that the supercar will be auctioned in 2023 and a portion of the proceeds will be used for a good cause.