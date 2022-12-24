Auto

KOVE 400RR breaks cover as a middleweight supersport: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 24, 2022

KOVE 400RR has a claimed top speed of 220km/h (Photo credit: KOVE MOTO)

KOVE MOTO has taken the wraps off the 400RR for the global markets. Although relatively new in the automotive world, the bikemaker plans to establish a stronghold in the middleweight motorcycle categories, primarily in the European region. To recall, the brand had first showcased the supersport offering at the recently-concluded EICMA 2022 motor show. The bike draws power from a 399cc, inline-four engine.

Why does this story matter?

Founded in 2017, KOVE MOTO is focused on designing and developing large-displacement and high-end motorcycles. The 500X is one of the best-selling models for the brand in the international markets.

With the 400RR, the company has entered a niche market for sub-500cc, multi-cylinder motorcycles and has even defeated Kawasaki by launching the first 399cc, inline-four supersport offering in the world.

The motorcycle gets a full fairing and twin-pod headlight units

The KOVE 400RR follows an aggressive design philosophy. It flaunts a muscular 15-liter fuel tank, twin-pod projector LED headlights, aerodynamic winglets, a full fairing, angular mirrors, an upright windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, split-type seats, an underbelly exhaust, a slim tail section, and a sleek LED taillight. The motorcycle packs a digital instrument cluster. It rides on 17-inch lightweight alloy wheels.

It is backed by a 67hp, 399cc, inline-four engine

The KOVE 400RR is powered by an in-house developed 399cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline-four engine that produces a maximum power of 67hp at 13,500rpm and a peak torque of 36Nm at 12,000rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

The supersport is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For the safety of the rider, the KOVE 400RR comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels to provide relatively strong stopping power, as opposed to drum brake units. The suspension duties on the supersport motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks at the front and a mono-shock unit attached to an aluminum gullwing-type swingarm at the rear end.

KOVE 400RR: Availability

The pricing and availability details of the KOVE 400RR are yet to be disclosed by the automaker. We expect the supersport offering to be priced competitively to take on the likes of established players such as Kawasaki, Yamaha, and Honda in the European region.