Bertone GB110 hypercar runs on fuel made from plastic waste

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 24, 2022, 02:34 pm 2 min read

Bertone GB110 flaunts an aggressive front air splitter (Photo credit: Bertone)

Italian coachbuilder Bertone has taken the wraps off the GB110 model for the global markets. The hypercar takes its design inspiration from the Lancia Stratos Zero concept. The carmaker claims that the coupe runs entirely on fuel made from plastic waste, which is manufactured by a US-based company called Select Fuel. It's the first project from the marque's new owners Mauro and Jean-Franck Ricci.

Why does this story matter?

With the rise in pollution levels and rapidly depleting carbon-based fossil fuel sources, automakers across the world are either developing Battery Electric Vehicles or looking at alternative fuels for a sustainable future.

Select Fuel has developed a revolutionary fuel by converting recycled polycarbonate materials into usable fuel for ICE-powered vehicles.

Bertone will supply the futuristic GB110 hypercar with the all-new plastic-based fuel.

The coupe sports a sloping roofline and forged alloy wheels

The Bertone GB110 pays homage to the brand's designs from the 1950s and 1970s. The hypercar flaunts a sculpted bonnet with a functional air vent, swept-back projector LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a raked windscreen, a sloping roofline, a wide air dam, two scissor-type doors, ORVMs, and 21-inch (front) and 22-inch (rear) forged alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights are available at the rear end.

It runs on an 1,100hp engine

The technical details of the Bertone GB110's powertrain are yet to be disclosed. However, the automaker claims that the unspecified engine develops a maximum power of 1,100hp and a peak torque of 1,100Nm. The mill can rev up to 8,400rpm.

The hypercar will feature a two-seater cabin

The details regarding the interiors of the Bertone GB110 are under wraps. However, we expect the hypercar to get a sporty yet luxurious two-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard design, premium upholstery, exposed carbon fiber trims, racing-type bucket seats, a large center console, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a digital instrument cluster. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags.

How much does it cost?

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Bertone GB110 are yet to be announced by the automaker. The production of the hypercar will be limited to just 33 units globally, making it a super-exclusive vehicle.